Watch: Terrifying moment sharks attack diver's camera in Australia sea caught on video

QUEENSLAND, Australia – Two people diving off the coast of Australia in the Coral Sea on Monday had a shocking encounter with a group of sharks.

The incident was caught on video, as a diver held an underwater camera in the turquoise water.

In the video, which was posted on Monday, a shark approaches the diver as she swims around, minding her business.

The camera zooms out as the shark makes a beeline for the camera. The diver starts screaming as a few more sharks approach her.

She thrashes around for a second until her friend and diving partner swims over, taking the camera from her.

Dean Cropp, the friend and diving partner, holds the camera steady as the sharks circle the pair for a few moments.

Cropp said in an Instagram post that the more his friend splashed around, the more excited the sharks got, thinking the camera was a fresh catch of food.

"These Sharks actually think that she is a big predator and all the splashing means she has caught dinner," his post said.

Cropp grabbed his friend's hand, inviting her to hold onto him while the sharks linger.

He keeps his eye on the sharks swimming below them as his friend sticks to him.

Eventually, the sharks lose interest and swim away.

"A crazy and exciting few seconds," Cropp said in his post.

Cropp said his friend clung to him "like a Sea Otter" until she caught her breath.

He said the sharks were Galapagos Whaler sharks.

From the video, it appeared five or six sharks took an interest in Cropp's camera.