Earth & Space
First white shark of season confirmed off New England after dead seal found on Massachusetts beach

People heading to the beach or getting into the water need to be aware of sharks' presence in shallow water and avoid areas where seals are present or schools of fish are visible. It's also advised to stay close to shore, where emergency responders can get to you if you need help.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
BOSTON - Beachgoers, beware! The New England Aquarium in Boston said the first great white shark of the season was spotted lurking in the waters off Nantucket over the weekend.

According to the aquarium, a witness noticed a pool of blood off Smith’s Point in Madaket on the western end of the island on Sunday, May 11, and then saw a seal swimming toward the shore with a shark in pursuit.

GROUNDBREAKING RESEARCH SHOWS GREAT WHITE SHARKS MAY CHANGE COLOR TO BETTER HUNT THEIR PREY

  • A deceased seal seen May 11, 2025, with a white shark bite on Nantucket, Massachusetts.
    A deceased seal seen May 11, 2025, with a white shark bite on Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Wesley Enriquez)

After examining photos of the seal, John Chisholm, an adjunct scientist in the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, it was confirmed that the bite did indeed come from a white shark.

"This is the time of year when we like to remind people to be ‘shark smart’ as white sharks return to the inshore waters of New England, where they’ll hunt seals and other prey through the summer and into the fall," Chisholm said.

So, what does it mean to be shark smart?

CAN LIGHTS HELP PREVENT SHARK ATTACKS?

Chisholm said people heading to the beach need to be aware of sharks' presence in shallow water and avoid areas where seals are present or schools of fish are visible.

It's also advised to stay close to shore, where emergency responders can get to you if you need help.

Beachgoers can report shark sightings and can be alerted to shark activity with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

WHAT ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS BEACHES IN AMERICA?

The New England Aquarium has a team of nine scientists in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life who study sharks, including porbeagle and nurse sharks, as well as thresher, blue, mako, sandbar, and sand tiger sharks.

Officials said that, depending on the time of year, over 15 shark species reside in the waters off New England.

