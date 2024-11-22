Can lights help prevent shark attacks?

SYDNEY - Research conducted by experts at Australia’s Macquarie University suggests that bands of light could be used to prevent shark attacks.

In a study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers revealed how counter-illumination techniques deterred Great White sharks, which rely heavily on their vision to identify prey.

Sharks, such as Great Whites, are believed to be colorblind and have poor eyesight, which often leads to unprovoked attacks.

"They are really good at detecting a silhouette," Dr. Laura Ryan, a researcher on the project, stated.

Researchers spent years conducting tests off the coast of South Africa in shark-infested waters, towing non-illuminated objects and others tagged with LED lights.

The experiment revealed that horizontal lights placed on the decoys were most effective because they altered silhouettes, leading to fewer attacks.

"Covering the whole of the underside of the seal decoy in bright lights was found to work very well in deterring sharks. But using so many lights was not energy efficient, and it would be expensive and impractical to apply to surfboards," researchers stated.

It is unclear whether the same techniques used on a stationary surfboard would exhibit the same results, but the group said they are working to find out.

Surprisingly, Macquarie University said that longitudinal stripes of LED lights were less effective at preventing encounters with the marine animals.

"When you have the lighting going along the body, you still have a long, narrow silhouette left over, which is going to be similar to what a seal produces," Ryan said in a statement.

While Great White sharks are responsible for most attacks on humans, the team is also planning to test the method on other shark species, including bull and tiger sharks.

"We don’t know if it will be as effective on them because we’re not certain if they rely on visual cues as much as white sharks," Ryan stated.

The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File reports 63 unprovoked attacks annually.

In 2023, 69 unprovoked attacks were reported worldwide, with Australia and Florida leading the way with the greatest number of incidents.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises swimmers and surfers to avoid being in the water during twilight hours when sharks are most active.

Beachgoers are also advised not to enter the water if they have an open wound or are wearing shiny jewelry, as both can attract sharks.