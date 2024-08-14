Yorkie survives near-fatal shark attack along Florida coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A Florida boater says his 9-year-old Yorkie is lucky to be alive after it fell off his 20-foot boat and was apparently attacked by a shark.

Bill Hoge, who owns and operates a charter company in St. Augustine, said he’s encountered numerous sharks during his excursions, but none are as frightful as the past weekend’s event.

"Maddie just happened to get up on the top rail of the boat, and in a blink of an eye, she fell in the water," Hoge said. "And so, I immediately cut the wheel of the boat to keep the prop from running over her."

When Maddie resurfaced, she was visibly struggling, as Terri, his wife, jumped into the San Sebastion River to help get the dog back on the boat.

They discovered Maddie was bleeding profusely, and the Hoges feared it was an injury from the fall or the boat’s propeller, but staff at a nearby emergency veterinary clinic had a different theory.

"The vet found six deep puncture wounds in one thigh, heavy bruising on the other, and a pelvis broken in three places," Hoge stated. "After consulting with colleagues, the vet concluded that the injuries were consistent with a shark attack, not a prop strike."

According to the veterinary assessment, a shark likely grabbed Maddie, dragged her underwater, breaking her pelvis, before releasing her.

Hoge suggested it was likely a bull or lemon shark that was responsible, but it likely wasn’t at full size, given that his 12-pound dog was able to survive.

Both species are known to frequent the waterway despite it being shallow and are known to be aggressive.

"It’s incredible that she was able to resurface and keep her head above water after the attack," Hoge said.

Maddie is now recovering at home, though she still appears to be in significant pain but will see specialists in the days ahead.

Hoge said he would never jump into a waterway such as the Intracoastal and has a warning to all those who do.

"I just want to get a Public Service Announcement out there, when you’re taking your kids on a tube or wakeboard or go water-skiing in a river or the Intracoastal Waterway, you are really risking their lives and their safety when you swim in them," said Hoge.

The charter captain said he has seen an uptick in marine life along Florida’s coastal waterways and offshore in the Atlantic and attributes that to an increase in their population.