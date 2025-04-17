Watch: Bride takes bite out of tradition by reeling in shark on wedding day

DUNDEE BEACH, Australia – So much for your predictable tale of vows and roses.

Turns out, the real catch of the day wasn't waiting for bride Miccala Toms at the altar but lurking beneath the waves with a toothy grin.

Decked out in her stunning white gown, Toms decided to cast a line for some unique wedding photos Saturday at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory. She certainly wasn't expecting her "something borrowed" to require a boat.

Footage, filmed by a guest, showed Toms on top of a rock as she feels a significant tug on her line. At the other end is a thrashing shark that emerges from the turquoise water.

"I thought I was reeling in a big fish, and it happened to be a shark," said Toms, who thought fishing photos would be "the bomb" as her family particularly enjoys fishing at the same location.

While other brides might have envisioned a swift exit (and possibly therapy), Toms embraced the chaos with open arms and a hearty laugh that eventually ended with her on the sand.

Her groom, Brodie, ever the supportive partner, stepped in to assist with the surprisingly lively wedding crasher.

The happy couple even posed for a few unforgettable photos with their finned guest before reportedly releasing it back into the ocean.