Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Watch: Bride takes bite out of tradition by reeling in shark on wedding day

Turns out, the real catch of the day wasn't waiting for bride Miccala Toms at the altar but lurking beneath the waves with a toothy grin.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A bride got more than she bargained for with her planned wedding fishing photos last Saturday, when she reeled in a shark, much to the delight of her wedding guests at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Watch: Hilarious moment bride reels in shark on her wedding day

A bride got more than she bargained for with her planned wedding fishing photos last Saturday, when she reeled in a shark, much to the delight of her wedding guests at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory.

DUNDEE BEACH, Australia – So much for your predictable tale of vows and roses. 

Turns out, the real catch of the day wasn't waiting for bride Miccala Toms at the altar but lurking beneath the waves with a toothy grin.

Decked out in her stunning white gown, Toms decided to cast a line for some unique wedding photos Saturday at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory. She certainly wasn't expecting her "something borrowed" to require a boat.

Footage, filmed by a guest, showed Toms on top of a rock as she feels a significant tug on her line. At the other end is a thrashing shark that emerges from the turquoise water.

'SHARKTOPUS': EXTREMELY RARE SIGHT SHOWS OCTOPUS RIDING ON SHARK'S BACK

A bride got more than she bargained for with her planned wedding fishing photos last Saturday, when she reeled in a shark, much to the delight of her wedding guests at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Bride Miccala Toms is seen fishing on top of a rock in her wedding dress at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory.

(Miccala Toms via Storyful)

"I thought I was reeling in a big fish, and it happened to be a shark," said Toms, who thought fishing photos would be "the bomb" as her family particularly enjoys fishing at the same location.

While other brides might have envisioned a swift exit (and possibly therapy), Toms embraced the chaos with open arms and a hearty laugh that eventually ended with her on the sand.

VIDEO: SHARK NEARLY SWALLOWS DIVER'S CAMERA DURING JAW-DROPPING ENCOUNTER

A bride got more than she bargained for with her planned wedding fishing photos last Saturday, when she reeled in a shark, much to the delight of her wedding guests at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Toms collapsed laughing after she reeled in a shark.

(Miccala Toms via Storyful)

Her groom, Brodie, ever the supportive partner, stepped in to assist with the surprisingly lively wedding crasher. 

FLORIDA SURFER DEFIES ODDS AFTER NEAR-FATAL SHARK ATTACK AT SAME BEACH WHERE HE WAS BITTEN 12 YEARS PRIOR

A bride got more than she bargained for with her planned wedding fishing photos last Saturday, when she reeled in a shark, much to the delight of her wedding guests at Dundee Beach in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Brodie and Miccala Toms pose for wedding photos alongside the toothy shark.

(Miccala Toms via Storyful)

The happy couple even posed for a few unforgettable photos with their finned guest before reportedly releasing it back into the ocean.

Tags
Loading...