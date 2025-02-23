Video: Shark nearly swallows diver's camera during jaw-dropping encounter

If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to be a shark snack, now is your chance after a diver's camera went inside a tiger shark's mouth and survived the encounter.

According to Storyful News, diver Andrea Ramos Nascimento captured the incredible video on Feb. 9 off the coast of Freeport in the Bahamas during a shark feeding.

In the video, the viewer can see the tiger shark approach the camera for a bite as the diver tries to pull it away. The shark wins out and takes a bite of the camera, while the video continues to show the inside of the toothy sea creature's mouth.

The divers can be seen looking at the shark chopping on the camera, perfectly framed by the shark's jaws with the camera in its mouth.

Eventually, the tiger shark spits out the camera.

Nascimento said her group’s diving guide had to swim after the shark to retrieve the camera.

After watching the video at the top of this story, you can say you saw inside a shark's mouth and lived to tell the tale.

According to the Florida Museum, tiger sharks grow up to 18 feet long and are considered among the "big three," which also includes bull and white sharks. Tiger sharks are second to great white sharks in terms of the number of attacks on humans.