Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Late-season nor'easter eyes East Coast after tornadoes rake central US

It's Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Late-season nor'easter to ruin Memorial Day travel plans for millions along East Coast

A nor'easter in May? Yes, it can happen, and that’s exactly what’s on tap this week across the Northeast.

The FOX Forecast reminds you that a nor’easter doesn’t need snow to fall; it is simply an area of low pressure with strong northeasterly winds off the Atlantic Ocean .

Two areas of low pressure will form this week – one across the interior and another off the East Coast. The coastal low will become a weak nor'easter as it crawls northward across eastern New England on Thursday. The upshot of all of this? A few miserable days for those trying to get a head start on the Memorial Day weekend with a cold, wind-driven soaking rain.

A look at the rain still to come in the Northeast through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Tornadoes rip roofs from buildings, snap trees as severe storms slam US from Southeast to Ohio Valley

Multiple tornadoes slammed communities from the mid- Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys through the Southeast once again Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, causing damage to homes and businesses as severe thunderstorms barreled across those regions.

This marked the eighth consecutive day that severe weather caused widespread damage after an eerily quiet start to May, which is typically the peak month for tornadoes in the U.S.

Tropical development odds grow slightly for first area to watch of 2025 in Eastern Pacific off Mexico's coast

The official start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific began less than a week ago on May 15, and right on cue, forecasters are keeping their eyes on an area of low pressure that could form off the southern Mexico coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of low pressure could form several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico by the upcoming weekend and into early next week.

Watch: Intense lightning bolt strikes Oklahoma police vehicle

A police vehicle in Oklahoma was damaged after it was struck by lightning Monday, and the moment was caught on video .

"Just minutes ago, lightning struck a Newcastle police car during the storms," Newcastle Emergency Management said in a Facebook post . "No one was hurt, but that could have been anyone."

