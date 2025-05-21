Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Late-season nor'easter eyes East Coast after tornadoes rake central US

Top weather news for Wednesday, May 21, 2025: A late-season nor'easter will put a damper on Memorial Day travel this week. This comes after tornadoes pummeled the Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee valleys in the final act of a deadly eight-day severe weather pattern.

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Weather in America: May 21, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Late-season nor'easter to ruin Memorial Day travel plans for millions along East Coast

A nor'easter in May? Yes, it can happen, and that’s exactly what’s on tap this week across the Northeast

The FOX Forecast reminds you that a nor’easter doesn’t need snow to fall; it is simply an area of low pressure with strong northeasterly winds off the Atlantic Ocean.

Two areas of low pressure will form this week – one across the interior and another off the East Coast. The coastal low will become a weak nor'easter as it crawls northward across eastern New England on Thursday. The upshot of all of this? A few miserable days for those trying to get a head start on the Memorial Day weekend with a cold, wind-driven soaking rain.

Tornadoes rip roofs from buildings, snap trees as severe storms slam US from Southeast to Ohio Valley

Multiple tornadoes slammed communities from the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys through the Southeast once again Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, causing damage to homes and businesses as severe thunderstorms barreled across those regions.

This marked the eighth consecutive day that severe weather caused widespread damage after an eerily quiet start to May, which is typically the peak month for tornadoes in the U.S.

  • Tornado near Madison, Alabama on May 20, 2025.
    Tornado near Madison, Alabama on May 20, 2025. (Joe Jones / @joeandhisdrone / X)

  • Tornado near Madison, Alabama
    Tornado near Madison, Alabama on May 20, 2025. (Joe Jones / @joeandhisdrone / X)

  • This image shows trees down across a road after severe weather in Gordon County, Georgia, on May 21, 2025.
    This image shows trees down across a road after severe weather in Gordon County, Georgia, on May 21, 2025. (Gordon County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • This image shows wires down across a roadway in Gordon County, Georgia, after severe weather on May 21, 2025.
    This image shows wires down across a roadway in Gordon County, Georgia, after severe weather on May 21, 2025. (Gordon County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • This image shows trees down across Reinhardt College Parkway in Cherokee County, Georgia, after severe weather on May 21, 2025.
    This image shows trees down across Reinhardt College Parkway in Cherokee County, Georgia, after severe weather on May 21, 2025. (Cherokee Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • Tornado near Athens, Alabama
    Tornado reported near Athens, Alabama on May 20, 2025. (Andrew Gwin / @andrewgwin / X)

  • Tornado near Athens, Alabama
    Tornado reported near Athens, Alabama on May 20, 2025. (Andrew Gwin / @andrewgwin / X)

  • Tornado damage in Athens, Alabama
    Utility poles sit toppled after a tornado swept through Athens, Alabama on May 20, 2025. (City of Athens, Alabama)

  • Tornado near Madison, Alabama on May 20, 2025.
    Tornado near Madison, Alabama on May 20, 2025. (Joe Jones / @joeandhisdrone / X)

Tropical development odds grow slightly for first area to watch of 2025 in Eastern Pacific off Mexico's coast

The official start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific began less than a week ago on May 15, and right on cue, forecasters are keeping their eyes on an area of low pressure that could form off the southern Mexico coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of low pressure could form several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico by the upcoming weekend and into early next week.

This graphic shows an area of low pressure that could form off the Mexico coast.

Watch: Intense lightning bolt strikes Oklahoma police vehicle

A police vehicle in Oklahoma was damaged after it was struck by lightning Monday, and the moment was caught on video.

"Just minutes ago, lightning struck a Newcastle police car during the storms," Newcastle Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. "No one was hurt, but that could have been anyone."

A dramatic video shared by Newcastle Emergency Management shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck a police vehicle on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Watch: Lightning strikes Oklahoma police vehicle

A dramatic video shared by Newcastle Emergency Management shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck a police vehicle on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

