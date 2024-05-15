The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rare ‘high risk’ flooding threat takes aim at South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, May 16, 2024, and National Barbecue Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Texas, Louisiana face rare ‘high risk’ flooding threat

Relentless storms have dumped tremendous amounts of rain on parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi in recent weeks. Now, the same region faces another round of heavy rain starting Thursday. Forecasters at NOAA's Weather Prediction Center have placed an area from East Texas into western Louisiana under a rare Level 4 out of 4 "high risk" flood threat, labeling it as a "nightmare scenario."

The flooding outlook for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous Florida heat wave to last through weekend

A late-spring heat wave has South Florida baking in heat that is normally seen during the summer. Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity has feels-like temperatures climbing above 100 degrees in many places.

The heat risk map for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Odds of development in Eastern Pacific increase

Wednesday was the official start of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, and forecasters were already tracking a possible threat. An area of low pressure south of Mexico is expected to develop soon, with a 40% chance that it will become a tropical depression within a week.

The tropical weather outlook for a system in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: People urged to prepare for hurricane season now

Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, spoke to FOX Weather on Wednesday and talked about some of the changes the agency is making this year. He said now is the time people should get ready for what is expected to be a busy Atlantic hurricane season.

