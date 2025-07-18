Virginia faces 'dangerous' risk of urban flash flooding amid relentless thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parts of central Virginia are facing the risk of dangerous flash flooding Friday evening as powerful thunderstorms line up and repeatedly soak the region.

Flood Watches cover nearly all of West Virginia and Virginia, as well as parts of North Carolina and eastern Kentucky.

However, NOAA's Weather Prediction Center is focusing on central Virginia as a particularly vulnerable region, expanding a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding to cover more of the state, including Richmond and Charlottesville.

Thunderstorms moving through the area have access to both a substantial plume of moisture and significant atmospheric instability that could contribute to extreme rainfall rates reaching 2-4 inches per hour, the WPC says.

Rainfall totals in some areas where thunderstorms stall or train could reach 3-5 inches, leading to potentially numerous areas of flash flooding.

"This will include concerns for locally dangerous urban flash flooding impacts," the WPC wrote.

