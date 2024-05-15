Report: Brazil floods could take over a month to recede as 538,000 remain displaced

Ongoing rain in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul caused a ferry boat to capsize after hitting a bridge on the swollen Taquari River on Thursday. (Video: Matheus Hinterholz via Storyful)
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil – The catastrophic and deadly flooding that has left much of Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul buried in feet of floodwaters for weeks may remain for at least another month, Reuters reported Wednesday.
Heavy, torrential rains plagued the region for several days in late April, with totals reaching more than 20 inches in spots. The tremendous amounts of rainfall overwhelmed the region’s lakes and rivers, sending multiple rivers several feet above flood stage and inundating villages and towns.
Rainfall estimates across southern Brazil between April 23 and May 1.
Rescuers saved a horse Thursday that had been stuck on a rooftop for two days in a southern Brazilian town which was severely flooded.
However, the scope of the flooding has affected 2.1 million who live in the area. Rescue crews have saved more than 76,500 residents from flooding through the event, and more than 538,000 Brazilians remain displaced by the disaster.
As Lake Guaiba rose to 17.5 feet (5.33 meters) — nearly 8 feet above flood stage, floodwaters rushed into the major city of Porto Alegre, leaving downtown and major roads underwater.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view as two boats go through the flooded streets of the city centre after days of heavy rain on May 14, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Aerial view of Arroio do Meio following the devastating floods that hit the region in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 15, 2024.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view as cars wait to cross the "humanitarian corridor", a road built for emergency vehicles such as police and volunteers can enter into the city, on May 14, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view as cars wait to cross the "humanitarian corridor"
Aerial view of Arroio do Meio following the devastating floods that hit the region in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 15, 2024. Up to now, heavy rains, flooding, and mudslides that have ravaged the southern Rio Grande do Sul state for about two weeks have left 147 people killed, about 600,000 people displaced, more than 800 injured and 124 people reported missing.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view of buses parked at a flooded bus company after heavy rains of the last few days on May 14, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view of flooded streets in the city centre after days of heavy rain on May 14, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
A view shows destroyed niches at the cemetery in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 15, 2024, after devastating floods ravaged the region.
View of Roca Sales, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 15, 2024, after devastating floods ravaged the region.
Aerial view showing the destroyed cemetery in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 15, 2024, after devastating floods ravaged the region.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view of flooded streets in the city centre after days of heavy rain on May 14, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Aerial view of Roca Sales, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 15, 2024, after devastating floods ravaged the region.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view of a building with the painting of José Antonio Lutzenberger (Lutz), a famous Brazilian environmentalist on May 14, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Aerial view as two people cross a flooded street of the city centre after days of heavy rains on May 14, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Meteorologists and engineers at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) told Reuters water levels could stabilize or keep rising if it rains again. They added it could take a month before the water retreats below flood levels, based on historical comparisons.
Brazil's military took to the skies to rescue families trapped in attics and on roofs by floodwater. One soldier used a brick to hammer through a roof to get to a baby and airlift it to safety. The baby's face was blurred for privacy.
For Lake Guaiba, an initial forecast from the UFRGS Institute of Hydraulic Research said it could be 35 days until the lake returns to normal levels, based on what happened in the floods of 1941 that had set the previous record of 15.6 feet (4.76 meters).