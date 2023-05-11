The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storm-weary central US in crosshairs again

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 12, 2023, and International Nurses Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Storms, flooding continue plaguing central US

At least two tornadoes caused damage near Oklahoma City on Thursday as the latest round of severe weather swept through the Plains. Sheriff's deputies reported damage to homes and businesses in the towns of Noble and Cole, though there were no reported injuries with either tornado.

The Great Plains remain the focus of the nation’s weather story as Friday features a renewed threat of severe weather and flooding for millions of people. Severe storms appear likely in parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Many of the same areas face increased risks of flooding rains, as well.

The severe weather outlook for May 12, 2023.

Things to know

El Niño looks like a slam dunk this year

NOAA officials say the waters in the Central Pacific Ocean are warming and are on the cusp of reaching the El Niño threshold. The phenomenon can impact everything from animal migrations to the amount of activity during hurricane season.

First storm of 2023 hurricane season formed in January, NHC says

Speaking of hurricane season, it turns out that it already started. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center said they took another look at a powerful storm that formed in the Atlantic in January and determined it became a subtropical storm.

