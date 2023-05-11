Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano erupts twice, spews lava into the sky

Located about 44 miles southeast of Mexico City, Popocatépetl is the second-highest volcano in North America.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Video of Popocatépetl, one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, shows the volcano erupting twice early Wednesday morning. (Courtesy: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful) 02:15

Watch: Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupts twice, spews lava into the sky

Video of Popocatépetl, one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, shows the volcano erupting twice early Wednesday morning. (Courtesy: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Recently released video of Popocatépetl, one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, shows the volcano erupting twice early Wednesday morning.

Footage recorded on Wednesday at 1:52 a.m. local time captured views of Popocatépetl spewing glowing lava high into the air before falling back onto the ground.

Popocatépetl erupts. May 10, 2023.

Popocatépetl erupts. May 10, 2023.

(Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The sound of the nighttime eruption was similar to that of a firecracker – a loud pop followed by a multitude of crackling noises, which can be heard in the looped video of the eruption.

Lava falls back onto the mountain.

Lava falls back onto the mountain.

(Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Popocatépetl then erupted again at 3:16 a.m., according to the National Civil and Protection Service. This eruption is not part of the video recording.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

The agency warned residents of continuous emissions of volcanic gases and ash, which were blowing in a southeast direction. 

Officials also urged residents to refrain from ascending to the volcano's crater, given the possibility of explosions, and to move away from the bottom of ravines in case of mud and debris flows.

Map showing the location of Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico.

Map showing the location of Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Located about 44 miles southeast of Mexico City, Popocatépetl is the second-highest volcano in North America, according to the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program.

On April 14, 2023, when this image was acquired by NASA's Landsat 8, monitoring systems detected water vapor, volcanic gases, and ash coming from the volcano. Plumes rose as high as 4.5 miles.

On April 14, 2023, when this image was acquired by NASA's Landsat 8, monitoring systems detected water vapor, volcanic gases, and ash coming from the Popocatépetl volcano. Plumes rose as high as 4.5 miles.

(NASA/Lauren Dauphin; USGS / NASA)

The volcano is one of the most active in Mexico, and it has been erupting since 2005, NASA said. Satellite imagery from April 14 and May 2 capture views of the volcano pumping out plumes of smoke.

The Smithsonian noted that the volcano's name, "Popocatépetl," is the Aztec word for smoking mountain.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Tags
Loading.