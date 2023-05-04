'Volcano of Fire' erupts in Central America

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – A volcano less than 30 miles outside of Guatemala City is once again erupting, sending ash, gas and rocks down the mountainside, the country’s National Disaster Reduction Commission reports.

According to data from Global Volcanism Program, the latest eruption cycle of the Fuego Volcano began in 2002, but the recent event is the most significant in several years.

The stratovolcano is less than 30 miles from the country’s capital city and has been sending thick, billowing ash clouds thousands of miles in the sky.

On the volcanic mountain, authorities say they have been closely monitoring pyroclastic flows, which contain gases, ashes and other volcanic material.

Due to the threat of impact from these downslope flows, several small villages have been evacuated for what the government said were "preventative" actions.

According to Guatemala’s National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology, many of the communities nearest to the summit are poor without substantial transportation. These hardships likely contributed to dozens of deaths during a violent 2018 eruption event.

During the historic episode, NASA reported ash was detected more than four miles in the air and avalanche-like pyroclastic flows buried villages.

Authorities have not reported that the impacts from the recent event are similar to historical episodes but warn weak, moderate and even strong pyroclastic flows cannot be ruled out.

Ash has been reported more than 20 miles, primarily west and southwest of the volcano, due to prevailing winds.

Guatemala is home to more than 30 volcanoes, with three considered active - Pacaya, Fuego and Santa Maria.

The Global Volcanism Program reports activity on Pacaya and Santiaguito has been limited in recent years and not nearly in as heightened of a state as Fuego.