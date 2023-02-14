Watch: Security cameras record heroic nurses saving newborns, holding onto incubators during Turkey earthquake
More than 35,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria after a series of catastrophic earthquakes last week. Tens of thousands of people are now struggling to stay warm in tents and on the streets after buildings across the region collapsed during the violent shaking.
Hospital staff in Gaziantep, Turkey, rushed to save newborn babies, children and other people during a deadly earthquake that rocked the region killing tens of thousands of people last week.
GAZIANTEP, Turkey – Security cameras captured dramatic video of hospital staff in Gaziantep, Turkey, rushing to save newborns, children and other people as the ground violently shook during a catastrophic and deadly earthquake last week.
The video footage, shared by Turkish Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca, shows two nurses rushing to hold onto incubators to prevent them from tipping over or sliding across the floor during the initial moments of the first powerful earthquake.
The second part of the video shows hospital staff running through the halls of the hospital to evacuate other children and people from the building.
"Our friends at Gaziantep Inayet Topcuoglu Hospital saved our sick children at the cost of their lives during the earthquake," Koca tweeted. "There are many examples of this in other hospitals as well. Our people who started running to the earthquake provinces at the very first moment did the same thing."
(Dr. Fahrettin Koca via Storyful)
The desperate search for people who survived under the rubble of collapsed buildings after a series of catastrophic and deadly earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria last week is winding down as tens of thousands of people struggle to stay warm in crowded tents or on the streets.
According to the Associated Press, more than 35,000 people were killed in the earthquakes. The death toll now surpasses Japan's devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which killed just over 18,000 people.
Catastrophic earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria overnight.
(FOX Weather)
Millions of people were jolted awake when the first earthquake, a magnitude 7.8, struck the region at 4:17 a.m. local time last Monday (8:17 p.m. EST last Sunday), and that was almost immediately followed by a strong 6.7 magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Nine hours later, the region had another violent shake with a powerful 7.5 magnitude aftershock – just one of the hundreds of aftershocks of varying magnitude that continued to shake the area for days.
A man sits on top of a collapsed building on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.
(Burak Kara)
A dazed man walking with no coat after the deadly quake.
Syrian rescue teams look for survivors under the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the government-controlled central Syrian city of Hama on February 6, 2023. - The earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early on February 6, killing hundreds of people as they slept, levelling buildings and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus, Egypt and Iraq.
(LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)
(Ugur Yildirim/ dia images)
(Ugur Yildirim/ dia images)
(Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency)
(BAKR ALKASEM/AFP )
(Izzet Mazi/Anadolu Agency)
(Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)
(Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)
(Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency)
(Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)
(Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency)
(Tunahan Akgun/Anadolu Agency)
(Izzet Mazi/Anadolu Agency)
(Izzet Mazi/Anadolu Agency)
(Tunahan Akgun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))
(Adsiz Gunebakan/Anadolu Agency)
(Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)
(Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency)
(Rami al SAYED / AFP)
( )
( )
(Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency)
(Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency )
(Eren Bozkurt / Anadolu Agency)
(Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency)
(Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency)
(Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency)
According to USGS data, last Monday's initial 7.8 magnitude quake had a depth of 11 miles and was likely felt as far away as Beirut in Lebanon and Cairo in Egypt.
The area where the earthquake struck is considered seismically active. However, the USGS said there had previously only been three quakes of magnitude 6 or larger within about 150 miles of the epicenter since 1970.
The AP noted that some 18,000 people were killed during powerful earthquakes that shook northwestern Turkey in 1999.