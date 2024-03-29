The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heavy rains in California as severe threat looms in Plains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, March 30, 2024, and National Virtual Vacation Day, which is just in time if your vacation plans have California in it this weekend or the Plains early next week. But before tracking down a VR, start your day here with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

California endures another rainy weekend with threat of flooding

It's not like the sun hasn't come out at all in California this year, but Los Angeles, for example, has had about double their average rainfall this year already, and here comes another storm for the weekend. It was already a rainy Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area, and now it's Southern California's turn this weekend as the flood threat shifts south and includes places such as Los Angeles and San Diego. Flash Flood Warnings covered over 5 million in the Los Angeles Metro area early Saturday morning.

Current radar loop.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms threaten Plains as potent storm swings into America's heartland

Once that storm gets done soaking California this weekend, it will head into the Plains, where atmospheric conditions are coming together for a potential widespread severe weather event is expected. The risk of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes stretches from Texas to the Midwest on Monday. It's been almost exactly a year since NOAA's Storm Prediction Center had already issued essentially a Level 3 severe weather risk threat four days ahead of the event and that eventually verified into storms that spawned 20 tornadoes across the region.

Severe weather threat for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just nine days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast for April 8th , which shows who have the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

At 105 years old, LaVerne Biser is a retired engineer and avid eclipse enthusiast. He has been fortunate enough to witness 12 total solar eclipses in his lifetime, and on April 8, he will add another totality experience to his impressive record.

