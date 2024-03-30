Several hospitalized after United plane encounters wind shear during landing attempt at Newark

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. - Several people on a United Airlines flight bound for New Jersey were transported to a local hospital Friday after the plane’s pilot reported the Boeing 787 encountered wind shear and had to divert to a nearby airport.

United Airlines Flight 85 departed from Tel Aviv, Israel, and was scheduled to arrive at Newark’s Liberty International Airport, but, during the final minutes of the flight, requested to land at New York’s Stewart International Airport.

The plane landed safely in Orange County, New York, where dozens of emergency personnel met the aircraft and attended to those who required medical assistance from being bumped around during the rough air.

"Upon arrival, the Stewart Air National Guard Fire Department and Emergency Services, along with Port Authority, County and local municipal first responders assessed the condition of approximately 200 passengers. Some were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and the rest were transported back to Newark Airport," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said in a statement.

First responders said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and after a several-hour delay, the plane arrived at its final destination of Newark.

Wind shear is the sudden change in direction or speed of winds over a short distance and is known to have effects on aircraft during takeoff and landings.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, no major storm systems were in the vicinity of northern New Jersey, but winds were gusting upwards of 50 mph during the afternoon.

FlightAware reported that more than 100 flights were delayed or canceled at the airport during the start of the busy holiday weekend.

"I want to thank all the first responders for their quick, efficient, and professional action. Their collaborative efforts on this Good Friday evening helped alleviate the stress and difficulty of a challenging situation. While no passengers experienced serious injuries, we wish them all speedy recoveries and safe travels," Neuhaus stated.

The event involving United Flight 85 was the latest in a string of incidents that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to increase its oversight of the airline to ensure its compliance with safety regulations.

The FAA is now also investigating Friday’s incident.