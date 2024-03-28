Stars shine path for 105-year-old amateur astronomer to witness total solar eclipse for 13th time

WEST FORT WORTH, Texas – More than a century ago, while standing on his parent's farmland, a young LaVerne Biser was captivated by the sight of the Milky Way for the first time.

The stunning stars and glittering galaxy above the fields of Troy, Ohio, made a powerful impact on the now 105-year-old amateur astronomer, who still recalls those experiences vividly.

"Growing up, we were familiar with Orion’s shield, the Big Dipper … all the G5 constellations," Biser recalled living in his hometown 20 miles outside of Dayton – known as the birthplace of aviation and the starting point for the Wright brothers' incredible journey into aeronautics.

Before retirement, Biser worked as a mechanical engineer for 44 years at General Dynamics in San Diego, California, contributing to the B-36 and F-16's operations analysis. He obtained his bachelor's degree at Ohio State in 1942 and later pursued a master's from Southern Methodist University.

Throughout his life, he's nurtured a deep fascination with the vast expanse of the universe that lies beyond our planet's atmosphere. Determined to explore the mysteries of the cosmos for himself, Biser has spent countless hours designing and constructing not one but three telescopes that allow him to gaze up at the stars, the Sun and the Moon.

12 eclipses … and counting

Biser now spends his days in his woodworking shop inside his West Fort Worth, Texas, home, preparing his platform of cameras for the next exciting show on his ever-growing list.

"1963, 1972, ‘79, ’84, ‘88, ’91, ‘94, ’98, '99, 2012, 2017, 2023," he recites.

Biser will witness his 13th consecutive total solar eclipse alongside his daughter and granddaughter in Plano, Texas. He could possibly be considered the oldest living eclipse chaser in the world.

"You see one, you want to see them all and will do everything you can to see them," Biser said. "They're so beautiful."

Yet not as exquisite as the wonderful times he spent with his wife for nearly 80 years as umbraphiles, both willing to go to great lengths and distances to witness totality.

More love than the stars

In 1963, Biser and his wife witnessed the maximum phase of a total solar eclipse for the first time in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The experience was unforgettable, and they went on to see 10 more similar celestial events together before his wife passed away by his side in January 2023.

The couple had a deep-cherished bond that was strengthened by their love of the breathtaking sights around them while chasing shadows during their travels around the globe.

"We've been all over the world tracking them down," he said of the awe-inspiring phenomenon of eclipses.

Before his wife's death, Biser said she developed a love for travel and endured countless long driving trips with him across the U.S. and into Canada for many years. However, what the couple truly enjoyed most were the cruises they embarked on in their path to total darkness.

They traversed the world, crossing the vast expanse of the Bali Sea and the Black Sea, exploring the stunning coastline of Brazil, and basking in the tropical beauty of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hawaii.

Their prized possessions were their passports, which were not just travel documents but a gateway to ultimate bliss and fulfillment.

"If there were an eclipse coming up, I would time my vacations so we could go there," Biser said.

The good one

During their travels, the couple would see the Parthenon, explore Constantinople (now known as Istanbul) and visit South America, including Brazil, just to name a few landmarks. Their last trip together to see a total solar eclipse was in Beatrice, Nebraska, in 2017.

"It was a good one," his voice quivered.

Biser still treasures the memory of his journey with his wife to witness a total solar eclipse on Feb. 26, 1979, in Williston, North Dakota and still reminisces about it to this day.

While observing the eclipse, he took a stunning photograph that he is immensely proud of. He captured the entire event in a breathtaking timed exposure over two hours. It was a moment that he would never forget.

"We all got together after showing our pictures," he recalled. "When I showed mine, everybody clapped. I was lucky. The total eclipse was in the middle of the picture, and the other partial eclipses were dangling across the field of view."

‘Just good Christian living’

As Biser approaches his 106th birthday on June 27, he is concerned that this may be his last chance to witness totality. Although he is not keen on thinking yet about the 2026 total solar eclipse in the Arctic or even the next U.S. path in 2044, he intends to concentrate on maintaining his good health, so he can continue to gaze at the stars every night.

He says he attributes his youthful energy to never consuming a drop of alcohol, smoking cigarettes or using drugs.

"Just good Christian living," he praises.

Until the day when he is called to his heavenly home to join his wife and witness totality eternally, Biser reminds others to wear their safety glasses during a partial eclipse. However, remove those eye protectors to behold the magnificent spectacle when the total solar eclipse arrives.

Yes, it's truly breathtaking, just like that first glimpse of those beautiful stars high above the farm fields of southwest Ohio more than 100 years ago.