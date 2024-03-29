Couple describes harrowing tale after Carnival Cruise ship struck by lightning: 'This doesn't look good'

OCALA, Fla. – A couple, who were vacationing on a Carnival Cruise ship in the Caribbean last week when a lightning bolt reportedly struck the ship, described how it turned their relaxing afternoon into a harrowing experience.

The Carnival Freedom was about 20 miles off Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas on March 23, sailing to Freeport after being unable to dock at Princess Cay earlier that morning due to strong winds.

Then thunderstorms rolled over the ship during the afternoon. Florence and Joe Torchia were in their cabin at the back of the ship when the storm struck.

"I saw the lightning," Florence Torchia told FOX Weather.

Moments later, the crew reported a fire on the port side of the ship's exhaust funnel.

"We saw it on the TV because they had a (camera) set up," Joe Torchia said. "And then we said, 'Oh my God, this doesn't look good.' And then they were trying to put it out and the hoses just didn't reach the funnel."

The captain then announced to the passengers that there was a fire on the ship.

"And so we tried to go down to the muster station," Joe Torchia said. "And it was kids crying, looking for their parents. And it was scary."

Florence said they couldn't see the fire from their cabin due to the angles of the ship.

"But then the (exhaust) stack fell down onto the 10th deck, and then the plume of smoke came down, and we had it in our cabin and everything," she said. "So (it) was a little scary for a bit, but the staff… notified us of everything."

"Communications were pretty good. And the captain did a good job," Joe added.

A Carnival Cruise spokesperson said their onboard team acted quickly to contain and put out the fire.

"While we continue to investigate multiple eyewitness reports of a lightning strike, our technical team completed a thorough assessment during the ship’s visit to Freeport on Sunday," the spokesperson said.

The Freedom eventually had to return to Port Canaveral, Florida, on that Monday, where guests disembarked.

The cruise line said damage to the ship is "more than we first thought" and will require immediate repair to stabilize the funnel. Cruises scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on March 25 and March 29 were canceled. All guests on the canceled trips will receive a full refund and a 100% future cruise credit.

"We greatly appreciate our terrific guests for their outstanding cooperation and support," Carnival said.

Joe Torchia said it was the couple's third cruise, "but it might be our last."

"I'd rather go to the Caribbean to a single destination," Florence Torchia added.

FOX Business reported that the same cruise ship caught on fire in 2022 after being struck by lightning.