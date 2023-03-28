The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Bomb cyclone continues assault on California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 29, 2023. It is also National Manatee Appreciation Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Bomb cyclone continues walloping California

For the second time in two weeks, a bomb cyclone is causing problems in California in the form of flooding rain, gusty winds and heavy snow. The powerful storm is bringing heavy rain, mainly along the coast of the Golden State, with the heavy snow in the mountainous regions. Weather will gradually improve as the storm moves inland by Thursday night.

The rainfall forecast through March 30, 2023.

Things to know

Dangerous snow squalls possible across Great Lakes, Northeast

A quick-moving system sweeping across the northern tier of the U.S. will create some hazardous driving conditions Wednesday and bring a drastic temperature change. Bursts of snow that can quickly reduce visibilities, called snow squalls, are likely along a cold front swinging through the Great Lakes and Northeast. Behind the front, temperatures could drop by as much as 30 degrees in just a few hours. Gusty winds will make that feel even colder.

The forecast for March 29, 2023.

Plains, Midwest, South brace for more severe weather

After the South took a beating from severe storms last week, the region, along with the Plains and the Midwest, are under the threat of more storms later this week. Thursday’s risk of severe weather is low and will be limited to parts of the central and southern Plains. Friday, the threat increases in not only severity but also geography.

The severe weather outlook for March 31, 2023.

