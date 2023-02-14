Record amount of manatees returned to Florida waterway in a single day

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An endangered species suffering from harsh cold as well as impacts to its habitat has a reason to celebrate with a dozen rehabilitated manatees recently returned to the Florida wild – setting a new daily record.

Specialists that make up the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership released 12 manatees at Blue Spring State Park, where waters a warm enough year-round to support the giant sea cows.

Many of the manatees were orphaned calves and suffering from malnourishment when they were discovered within the past three years.

"Over the past several years, we have been called upon to rescue an alarmingly high number of injured, sick and starving manatees off the Florida coastline," Monica Ross, chairman of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership and director of manatee research at Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, said in a statement. "Through the efforts of the MRP partners, I am thrilled that we were able to return the highest number of manatees to their natural environment in a single day."

The manatees spent extensive time at critical care facilities located at the Miami Seaquarium, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and SeaWorld Orlando, where specialists attended to injuries and ensured the mammals received nutrients.

Biologists declared an Unusual Mortality Event in 2020 after an unusually high number of the marine mammals were found dead, mostly along Florida’s east coast.

Observations pointed to significant seagrass die-off for causing starvation among the endangered species, especially in Central Florida, where manatees would congregate in warmer water during the winter.

According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, deaths peaked at 1,100 in 2021, but the rate has remained high since the record year, with 800 deaths reported in 2022.

The rescued manatees were all given unique names and GPS tracking devices that will allow biologists the chance to monitor their movements.

"Monitoring will also be critical to the continued understanding of how manatees are adjusting to the fluctuating habitat conditions they need for survival and enable animal care specialists to ensure young animals are learning migration routes and to better treat animals suffering from malnutrition or starvation due to the UME," a spokesperson for the partnership stated.