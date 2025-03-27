Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Carolina wildfires grow as 'significant' flash floods threaten Texas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, March 27, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Wildfires continue to grow, destroy homes in Helene-ravaged Carolinas

The fight against destructive wildfires tearing through North Carolina and South Carolina is being significantly hampered by Hurricane Helene's lingering devastation.

Wildfires in Polk County, North Carolina, have destroyed more than 11 homes and consumed more than 6,000 acres, prompting officials to upgrade evacuation levels Wednesday.

Meanwhile, emergency workers in South Carolina said two wildfires in Greenville and Pickens counties rapidly expanded Wednesday. The Table Rock Fire nearly doubled in size and breached a containment line.

Texas faces threat of 'significant' flash flooding with as much as 8 inches of rain likely by Saturday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the return of heavy rain to Texas and the potential for severe weather.

Moisture from the Gulf is interacting with an upper-level disturbance moving in from northern Mexico , focusing heavy rain over Texas – particularly south of the Interstate 10 corridor.

South Texas appears most at risk, with a Flood Watch issued for nearly 4 million people from roughly Laredo to Victoria to just south of Houston , including Corpus Christi and the Interstate 35 and 37 corridors.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reported that urban flooding had already begun in and around parts of San Antonio on Wednesday.

Rare thunderstorms strike Pacific Northwest ahead of sprawling severe weather threat this weekend

A rare weather event unfolded across the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, with strong thunderstorms affecting cities along the Interstate 5 corridor, including Seattle and Portland , Oregon .

Forecasters had warned about the potential for large hail , damaging wind gusts and tornadoes across the region. Because of the threat, forecasters issued the first-ever Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Seattle, while Portland saw its highest tornado threat on record.

So far, there have been no reports of damaging hail or tornadoes, but powerful thunderstorms produced vivid lightning in areas where thunderstorms are a rarity.

A home in Everett, Washington, north of Seattle, was hit by lightning and caught fire. Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the spread before the house was significantly damaged.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a sprawling severe weather threat that will develop Sunday over the central and southern U.S.

This system appears capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes over a very large area, including the same places hit hard by the March 14-16 tornado outbreak.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Watch this: Coast Guard battles perilous weather to rescue 2 hikers in dramatic California cliffside operation

A dramatic cliffside rescue unfolded on the rugged Lost Coast in Northern California as the U.S. Coast Guard saved two stranded hikers, one of whom had suffered serious injuries after a significant fall.

"Twenty dedicated rescuers, most of them volunteers, worked together with paid crews to execute this highly technical operation, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork," the fire department said.

