Watch: Coast Guard battles perilous weather to rescue 2 hikers in dramatic California cliffside operation

SHELTER COVE, Calif. – A dramatic cliffside rescue unfolded on the rugged Lost Coast in Northern California as the U.S. Coast Guard saved two stranded hikers, one of whom had suffered serious injuries after a significant fall.

The rescue mission was initiated on Saturday afternoon when the Coast Guard members in Humboldt Bay received a request for assistance from the Shelter Cove Fire Department and CAL FIRE. Initial reports indicated a hiker had fallen from a steep cliff, sustaining a dislocated shoulder, bleeding and other potentially serious injuries.

When a Coast Guard helicopter crew reached the Big Flat area, they located both hikers clinging to the edge of the steep cliff.

WATCH: APPLE WATCH SOS ALERT LEADS RESCUERS TO INJURED SKIERS AFTER 1,000-FOOT FALL DOWN WASHINGTON MOUNTAIN

"One hiker had fallen over 100 feet and was barely holding on with hiking poles 60 feet above another unstable cliff," U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay said in a release. "With no winds and limited power, the crew had to make quick decisions regarding fuel and patient delivery."

To lighten the aircraft and gain the necessary power, the crew jettisoned fuel and formulated a plan for a complex 160-foot hoist. They eventually successfully extracted the injured and bleeding hiker from the dangerous cliffside.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

With the first patient safely aboard, it was decided to transport them to awaiting medical personnel at a nearby airport. The crew then returned to the cliff and successfully hoisted the second hiker, who was thankfully uninjured.

"Both hoists required intense crew coordination due to the loose cliffside, dead trees and limited power. The Shelter Cove Fire Ocean Rescue team provided crucial decisions and communication to make the evolution successful," the Coast Guard said.

WATCH: FIRST-PERSON VIEW OF DARING HELICOPTER RESCUE OFF ICY MOUNTAIN

The rescue was further complicated by deteriorating weather moving in from the north and critically low fuel levels, leaving the crew with only 15 minutes of flight time.

"Luckily, through training and prior coordination, the Sector Humboldt Bay Command Center was able to coordinate a Fuel Tender Truck from CAL FIRE Kneeland Helitack stationed at Fortuna Airfield," the Coast Guard said.

With a full fuel load, the Coast Guard crew finally departed near nightfall, beginning their journey back to base.

"In normal Humboldt fashion, the crew encountered low fog on their transit back home, recovering in low visibility and 200-foot clouds 5.5 hours after their 24-hour duty day ended," the Coast Guard said.

The Shelter Cove Fire Department said the rescue required the coordinated efforts of six different agencies, "utilizing millions of dollars of specialized equipment and extensive training to ensure a safe and professional outcome.

"Twenty dedicated rescuers, most of them volunteers, worked together with paid crews to execute this highly technical operation, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork," the fire department said.

Hikers heading to the Lost Coast Trail are urged by firefighters to thoroughly research their route and stick to designated paths. Remember to pack extra food, water and emergency gear to prepare for potential delays.