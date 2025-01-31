Watch: First-person view of daring helicopter rescue off icy mountain

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Footage shot by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office shows the harrowing rescue of an ice climber who fell 100 feet in the Cascade Mountains of western Washington.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning on Sloan Peak, which is located northeast of Seattle in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

Snohomish County officials said their rescue helicopter flew to the mountain, where they found the climber and his two partners on a snow-covered ledge at an elevation of 6,600 feet.

Cameras attached to the crews captured the rescuers rappelling down from the helicopter and meeting with the injured climbers.

They then use special equipment to remain on the ledge, as one misstep could mean falling off the mountain.

They then meet up with the injured climber, who suffered from a broken arm and a leg injury after falling nearly 10 stories. Video shows the crew carefully encasing the climber into a protective litter to be hoisted on a harrowing ride up into the helicopter.

He was then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett to receive treatment for his injuries.