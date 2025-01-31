Search
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: First-person view of daring helicopter rescue off icy mountain

Video of the rescue captures the rescuers rappelling down from the helicopter and meeting with the climbers.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The Snohomish County, Washington, Sheriff's Office dispatched a rescue helicopter last Saturday to Sloan Peak in the central Cascades to assist a fallen ice climber. Two rescue technicians were lowered from the helicopter, Snohawk10, to provide aid and transport the climber to a medical facility for further treatment.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Footage shot by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office shows the harrowing rescue of an ice climber who fell 100 feet in the Cascade Mountains of western Washington.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning on Sloan Peak, which is located northeast of Seattle in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

Snohomish County officials said their rescue helicopter flew to the mountain, where they found the climber and his two partners on a snow-covered ledge at an elevation of 6,600 feet.

Cameras attached to the crews captured the rescuers rappelling down from the helicopter and meeting with the injured climbers. 

A rescuer places his hand on the injured climber's head.

A rescuer places his hand on the injured climber's head.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office  / FOX Weather)

They then use special equipment to remain on the ledge, as one misstep could mean falling off the mountain.

Trying to keep from falling down the mountain.

Trying to keep from falling down the mountain.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office  / FOX Weather)

They then meet up with the injured climber, who suffered from a broken arm and a leg injury after falling nearly 10 stories. Video shows the crew carefully encasing the climber into a protective litter to be hoisted on a harrowing ride up into the helicopter.

Washington rescue

First-person camera view of a rescue of an injured climber on Sloan Peak in Washington. 

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

He was then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett to receive treatment for his injuries.

