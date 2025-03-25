What weather to expect for MLB teams playing on Opening Day

TAMPA, Fla. – Opening Day of the 2025 Major League Baseball season is Thursday, and fans around the country are gearing up to trek to the ballpark to get that first glimpse of their team after an offseason filled with free agency drama. But will the weather say: "Play ball"?

One of the big weather storylines of the season involves the Tampa Bay Rays – the team whose stadium was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in 2024. Winds over 100 mph ripped the roof off the field.

TAMPA BAY RAYS PLAN ON RETURNING TO TROPICANA FIELD AFTER HURRICANE DAMAGE REPAIRED

With repairs expected to last until the start of the 2026 season, the Rays will play their home games in 2025 at Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field – an outdoor facility that is home to the New York Yankees Spring Training facility.

MLB did adjust the Rays' schedule to put as few games in the heart of Florida's rainy season as possible.

Opening Day forecasts

In November, the MLB announced proactive schedule adjustments to optimize the number of games played in the best weather conditions.

A total of 28 teams will play on Opening Day. The Rays and the Colorado Rockies open the season Friday instead.

Here's a closer look at the forecasts for outdoor Opening Day MLB games across the country:

Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Yankees

Expect sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees and wind gusts as strong as 21 mph.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays

It looks to be a breezy day with the possibility of showers. The high will be 41 degrees, making for a chilling start to the season.

Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sunny skies with a high near 59 degrees for the day.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians

It may just be the perfect day for baseball. With a high of 79 degrees, there is a slight chance of precipitation with showers and thunderstorms.

New York Mets vs Houston Astros

There is a 70% chance of precipitation with showers or thunderstorms after 1 pm. The Astros have a retractable dome they can use to avoid weather impacts.

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres

It will be ideal baseball weather for fans, with partly sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox

There is a 40% chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the high temperature will be a high of 54 degrees for the day.

Minnesota Twins vs St. Louis Cardinals

Unfortunately, fans attending the game face a 50% chance of rain. Expect partly sunny skies, a high of 71 degrees, and wind gusts of up to 20 mph.

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Patchy fog will begin the day before things brighten up with partly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees.

Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Fans are looking at ideal baseball conditions with sunny skies and a sizzling high of 92 degrees.

Athletics vs Seattle Mariners

Things aren’t looking so good, with a 90% chance of precipitation. Wind gusts are predicted to reach 28 mph, and precipitation amounts will reach between half and three-quarters of an inch. However, the Mariners also play in a retractable roof stadium, so no worries of any rainouts.

Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Friday)

Game 1 into the outdoor Tampa era looks good for the Rays with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

