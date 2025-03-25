Texas faces threat of 'significant' flash flooding starting Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – A large section of Texas is set to receive much-needed rainfall as a storm system moves starting Wednesday, but forecasters are warning of the potential for "significant" flooding, particularly south of the Interstate 10 corridor.

Some forecast models indicate 4-8 inches of rain could fall by Saturday, which has prompted NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center to issue a Level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding across South Texas.

Flood Watches have been issued for nearly a million Texans, from the Corpus Christi coastal area westward to the Interstate 35 and Interstate 37 corridors. The National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi headlined its watch with: "Numerous flash floods likely with significant events possible."

"And yes, this is going to be beneficial rain, but because we have a pretty significant drought going on in this part of the country, when you mix this much rain at a time with a pretty extreme drought, you can end up in a situation where flooding gets really bad in a hurry," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari.

WHY ‘HIGH RISK’ FLOOD DAYS NEED TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

The enhanced flood threat stretches from Houston southward along the coast, all the way to just north of Brownsville, Texas, where the heaviest precipitation is expected to fall.

In addition to the heavy rainfall threat, thunderstorms may also produce hail, damaging winds and lightning, which can be just as dangerous and unpredictable.

Texas drought making flood threat worse

Many parts of the region, including areas around Austin and San Antonio, have experienced a significant lack of rainfall since last year, resulting in drought conditions that range from unusually dry to exceptional.

Corpus Christi last reported a precipitation deficit of about 2.75 inches while San Antonio was closer to 4 inches.

As a result of the dry conditions, the ground may not be able to absorb the rainfall quickly enough, which could lead to dangerous flash flooding.

"Keep in mind when you have a drought, that ground is like concrete, and it's not going to absorb as much as we need," Sarsalari said. "But it's a good thing in the long run. We're at least starting to chip away at it."

WHICH STATES ARE MOST AT RISK FOR FLOODING?

In areas that do flood, just a few inches of rushing water can knock a person off their feet and sweep a vehicle away.

In 2003, a Texas forecaster developed the "Turn Around, Don’t Drown" slogan after witnessing people venturing through water of unknown depths in inland communities such as Austin and San Antiono.

According to the NWS, flash flooding is one of the deadliest weather-related killers in the U.S. every year, with about a hundred fatalities that are tied to sudden flooding events.