The FOX Weather App
Weather News
Third straight weekend of severe weather looms for millions across central, southern US

The FOX Forecast Center said there have been more than 2,000 severe weather reports this month, including more than 100 confirmed tornadoes during deadly severe weather outbreaks.

More than 2,000 severe weather reports have been received in March so far, and forecasters are tracking the possibility of more storms as we close out the month. FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera breaks down the details on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Fast Facts:

  • Areas devastated by deadly tornado outbreaks earlier this month will be on alert this weekend.
  • The strengthening system could produce damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
  • Severe weather is possible from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley on Sunday and from the Southeast to mid-Atlantic on Monday.

It’s been an extremely active month when it comes to severe weather, and unfortunately, that trend is likely to continue as we head into the final weekend of March.

So far, the FOX Forecast Center said there have been more than 2,000 severe weather reports this month, including more than 100 confirmed tornadoes during deadly severe weather outbreaks.

Severe weather tore across portions of Central Florida on Monday, March 10, and a tornado hit the FOX 35 Orlando studio while they were live on the air.

"As we take a look at the beginning of severe weather season, it started with a bang, right?" FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "We’ve already seen a slew of deadly tornadoes crop up. And this month, it’s not even over yet."

More than 40 people were killed nearly two weeks ago as a monster storm system swept across the U.S., producing tornadoes, dust storms, blizzard conditions and wildfires.

Thunderstorms packing vivid lightning and hurricane-force winds knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers, and communities from the Plains to the Southeast are still working to remove debris and begin the recovery process.

  • Storm debris hangs in trees left standing on Purina Farms after a tornado caused significant damage.
    Storm debris hangs in trees left standing on Purina Farms after a tornado caused significant damage.  (Purina Farms/Facebook)

  • A school bus on the Old Winterboro High School building in Alabama after an EF-2 tornado on March 15, 2025.
    A school bus on the Old Winterboro High School building in Alabama after an EF-2 tornado on March 15, 2025. (Henry's Weather Channel)

  • Tim Striegel looks at his damaged home the morning after his mobile home was hit by a tornado on March 16, 2025 in Calera, Alabama. According to reports, two people have been killed and over 50 counties in Alabama have reported damage, and more than 30 people have been killed across the south due to massive storms.
    Tim Striegel looks at his damaged home the morning after his mobile home was hit by a tornado on March 16, 2025 in Calera, Alabama. According to reports, two people have been killed and over 50 counties in Alabama have reported damage, and more than 30 people have been killed across the south due to massive storms. (Jan Sonnenmair)

  • Damage is seen in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025, after a tornado hit.
    Damage is seen in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025, after a tornado hit. (Robert Ray)

  • At least 3 people are dead in Missouri following a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak Friday evening after numerous tornadoes were spotted traveling through the state, causing significant damage.
    Multiple people are dead in Missouri following a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak Friday evening after numerous tornadoes were spotted traveling through the state, causing significant damage. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

  • At least 3 people are dead in Missouri following a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak Friday evening after numerous tornadoes were spotted traveling through the state, causing significant damage.
    Multiple people are dead in Missouri following a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak Friday evening after numerous tornadoes were spotted traveling through the state, causing significant damage. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

  • A screenshot of drone video shows damages from the EF-2 tornado in Longwood, Florida on March 10, 2025.
    A screenshot of drone video shows damages from the EF-2 tornado in Longwood, Florida on March 10, 2025.  (Seminole County Fire Department)

  • A screenshot of drone video shows damages from the EF-2 tornado in Longwood, Florida on March 10, 2025.
    A screenshot of drone video shows damages from the EF-2 tornado in Longwood, Florida on March 10, 2025.  (Seminole County Fire Department )

  • A screenshot of drone video shows damages from the EF-2 tornado in Longwood, Florida on March 10, 2025.
    A screenshot of drone video shows damages from the EF-2 tornado in Longwood, Florida on March 10, 2025.  (Seminole County Fire Department)

  • Tornado damage in Elliott, Mississippi
    Damage left after a tornado swept through Elliott, Mississippi on March 15, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Tornado damage in Elliott, Mississippi
    Damage left after a tornado swept through Elliott, Mississippi on March 15, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • The National Weather Service warned that the destructive tornado had been sighted just after 4 a.m. and issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Warning for Oakland City as the storm approached.
    The National Weather Service warned that the destructive tornado had been sighted just after 4 a.m. and issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Warning for Oakland City as the storm approached. (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

  • Debris and farm life scattered across the area after a tornado ripped through the small town.
    Debris and farm life scattered across the area after a tornado ripped through the small town. (Robert Ray)

  • A car lays on its side after being blown over by a tornado in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025.
    A car lays on its side after being blown over by a tornado in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Damage to the inside of the Burger King in Villa Ridge, Missouri, which was hit by an EF-2 tornado.
    Damage to the inside of the Burger King in Villa Ridge, Missouri, which was hit by an EF-2 tornado. (Broadway Restaurant Group)

  • Damage to the Burger King in Villa Ridge, Missouri, which was hit by an EF-2 tornado.
    Damage to the Burger King in Villa Ridge, Missouri, which was hit by an EF-2 tornado. (Broadway Restaurant Group)

  • This image shows some of the damage after a tornado in Tylertown, Mississippi.
    This image shows some of the damage after a tornado in Tylertown, Mississippi. ( )

Before that, millions of people were impacted by severe weather that blasted across the same areas. Some Mardi Gras celebrations in the New Orleans area were forced to be postponed due to the threat, and damage was reported in Texas and Oklahoma.

Deaths were also reported in Mississippi due to the severe weather outbreak.

HOW PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIALS NOTIFY YOU DURING SEVERE WEATHER EMERGENCIES

More severe weather likely during final weekend of March

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The FOX Forecast Center is now monitoring the potential for another multiday severe weather threat as we close out March this weekend.

Forecasters say the developing storm system is expected to move into the Plains by late Saturday and strengthen as it tracks off to the east during the overnight hours.

By Sunday, the system will keep getting stronger and will likely bring the threat of severe weather across a large portion of the U.S. stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes region.

It's been an active month for severe weather, and millions are bracing for the possibility for powerful storms for the third weekend in a row. FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera beak down the latest details on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

More than 40 million people will need to prepare for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms in major cities across the region, including Birmingham in Alabama, Little Rock in Arkansas, Nashville and Memphis in Tennessee, St. Louis in Missouri and Indianapolis in Indiana.

The forecast is still several days away, and the forecast will continue to be updated as we get closer to the weekend. However, it appears that the system will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes over a very large area of the nation.

BUZZWORDS YOU COULD HEAR DURING SEVERE WEATHER

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The threat will then shift to the East Coast from the Southeast to mid-Atlantic on Monday, putting about 28 million people on alert for possible severe weather. The threat zone includes major cities like Atlanta in Georgia and Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina.

Be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to be alerted if there are changes to the forecast.

