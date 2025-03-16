Over 30 dead from monster storm system charging across US, spawning violent tornadoes, dust storm, blizzard

Fast Facts:

Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas all report deaths from powerful tornadoes

Multiday severe weather outbreak to come to an end Sunday after impacting East Coast

Dust storm leaves several dead in Texas, Kansas

A powerful storm system that has been sweeping across the central and eastern U.S. has produced violent tornadoes, a dust storm, raging wildfires and even blizzard conditions, tragically leaving more than 30 people dead in its path.

Sunday marks the third and final day of the severe weather outbreak portion of the storm system, as the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor from the Northeast to the Gulf Coast is at risk.

Tornadoes leave over 20 dead in three states

At least 21 people are confirmed dead in three states due to the tornado outbreak that was sweeping across the Midwest and into the Southeast on Friday and Saturday.

Most of the destruction was found in southeastern Missouri, where officials confirmed at least a dozen deaths from severe weather and tornadoes. Six deaths were confirmed in Wayne County, three in Ozark County and two in Butler and Jefferson counties.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

St. Louis County police said a woman there was found dead near electrical lines in the backyard of her home.

A tornado in Villa Ridge, Missouri, outside of St. Louis, was captured on camera as it caused significant damage. According to storm chasers, the tornado's winds caused numerous power flashes, several semi-trucks to flip, and various structures to be damaged.

Tornadoes were also reported in communities such as Rolla, Hartville and areas outside St. Louis.

In Arkansas, three fatalities were confirmed in Independence County, and 29 people were reported injured in eight counties in connection to a storm system that moved through the state overnight, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management said.

"As you drive through this community, you see so many neighbors coming out, taking care of each other," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Saturday. "The judge himself has been out clearing debris over the course of the last 24 hours."

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he has declared a state of emergency after tornadoes, and an earthquake, impacted his state over the weekend.

DEADLY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK TARGETS MILLIONS ON EAST COAST FOR FINAL DAY

"Tragically, as of now, 6 deaths have been reported - one in Covington County, two in Jeff Davis County and three in Walthall County," Reeves said Saturday night. "Also, as of now, three additional people are currently missing - two fro Covington County and one from Walthall County."

Deadly dust storm slams Plains

Communities across the Southern Plains were also impacted by a deadly dust storm as the system was working its way across the central U.S.

On Friday, a combination of damaging winds, dust storms and brush fires created chaos across the region, destroying hundreds of homes and causing vehicle pileups.

HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS FUEL FAST-MOVING WILDFIRES

One of the deadliest crashes was reported along Interstate 70 near the Kansas-Colorado state line where a dust storm, which is believed to have dropped visibility to near zero, is being eyed as a contributor to the fatal crash. Troopers said at least 71 vehicles were involved in the incident, and at least eight people were killed as a result.

It took first responders nearly a day to clear the mangled wreckage from the road and reopen travel lanes.

To the south, in Texas and Oklahoma, a similar situation unfolded.

Four people were killed and multiple people were injured in crashes across Oklahoma and Texas as a powerful dust storm fueled by 60-85 mph wind gusts dropped visibility to near zero along highways and interstates on Friday afternoon.

Several people were also injured, including two paramedics, after a multi-vehicle crash involved an ambulance amid the intense dust storm near Blackwell, Oklahoma .

Blizzard conditions blast Plains with whiteout conditions

While many parts of the U.S. were preparing for severe weather, to the north, winter weather was a concern.

Residents across the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest faced the powerful winter storm that unleashed strong winds , blowing snow and plummeting temperatures, potentially creating blizzard conditions and hazardous travel .

The FOX Forecast Center said wind gusts up to 50-60 mph were expected from the Rockies and Great Plains to the western Great Lakes.