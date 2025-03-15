Deadly severe weather outbreak targets millions on East Coast during third and final day

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sunday marks the third and final day of a severe weather outbreak that has left nearly two dozen dead across the U.S. since Friday.

At least 21 people have been killed by storms that spawned violent tornadoes as they carved a path of destruction across the eastern two-thirds of the country. The bulk of those deaths happened in Missouri, where officials said at least 12 people have died.

Severe storms on Saturday affected the South with significant damage reported in communities such as Taylorsville, Mississippi, and Kentwood, Louisiana.

SEE IT: PLANE TAKES OFF AS TORNADO SPINS NEAR ST. LOUIS AIRPORT

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Where the worst storms will be Sunday

Sunday’s storms will be concentrated along the East Coast, especially along the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor. In all, nearly 60 million people from the Northeast to the Gulf Coast are at risk of seeing severe weather.

This graphic shows active Tornado Watches in effect on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and South Carolina until 10 a.m.

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS FAMILY RIDING OUT DEADLY TYLERTOWN, MISSISSIPPI, TORNADO

The severe weather outlook for March 16, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The worst of the weather is expected in a swath that stretches from the Florida Panhandle into portions of the Northeast and Great Lakes. Cities inside this zone include Jacksonville in Florida, Savannah in Georgia, Columbia in South Carolina, Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Wind will be the biggest threat with any severe storms that develop, but tornadoes are also possible.