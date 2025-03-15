Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Deadly severe weather outbreak targets millions on East Coast during third and final day

At least 21 people have been killed by storms that spawned violent tornadoes as they carved a path of destruction across the eastern two-thirds of the country. The bulk of those deaths happened in Missouri, where officials said at least 12 people have died.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Widespread damage can be seen in the Tylertown, Mississippi, area after a tornado hit the town. At least 3 deaths are being blamed on the twister.

Drone video shows catastrophic damage in Tylertown, Mississippi, after tornado

Widespread damage can be seen in the Tylertown, Mississippi, area after a tornado hit the town. At least 3 deaths are being blamed on the twister.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sunday marks the third and final day of a severe weather outbreak that has left nearly two dozen dead across the U.S. since Friday.

At least 21 people have been killed by storms that spawned violent tornadoes as they carved a path of destruction across the eastern two-thirds of the country. The bulk of those deaths happened in Missouri, where officials said at least 12 people have died.

Severe storms on Saturday affected the South with significant damage reported in communities such as Taylorsville, Mississippi, and Kentwood, Louisiana.

SEE IT: PLANE TAKES OFF AS TORNADO SPINS NEAR ST. LOUIS AIRPORT

  • Tornado damage in Elliott, Mississippi
    Image 1 of 9

    Damage left after a tornado swept through Elliott, Mississippi on March 15, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Three fatalities, 32 injured in Independence County, AR
    Image 2 of 9

    Three fatalities, 32 injured in Independence County, AR (@AR_Emergencies)

  • A car lays on its side after being blown over by a tornado in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025.
    Image 3 of 9

    A car lays on its side after being blown over by a tornado in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Kentwood, Louisiana tornado damage
    Image 4 of 9

    Tornado damage in Kentwood, Louisiana on March 15, 2025. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

  • The National Weather Service warned that the destructive tornado had been sighted just after 4 a.m. and issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Warning for Oakland City as the storm approached.
    Image 5 of 9

    The National Weather Service warned that the destructive tornado had been sighted just after 4 a.m. and issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Warning for Oakland City as the storm approached. (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

  • At least 14 people are dead in Missouri and Arkansas following a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak Friday evening after numerous tornadoes were spotted across multiple states, causing significant damage.
    Image 6 of 9

    At least 14 people are dead in Missouri and Arkansas following a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak Friday evening after numerous tornadoes were spotted across multiple states, causing significant damage. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

  • Tornado damage in Elliott, Mississippi
    Image 7 of 9

    Damage left after a tornado swept through Elliott, Mississippi on March 15, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • A tornado moves through Villa Ridge, Missouri, late Friday.
    Image 8 of 9

    A tornado moves through Villa Ridge, Missouri, late Friday. (Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers)

  • Webster County, MO storm damage (East of Springfield, MO)
    Image 9 of 9

    Webster County, MO storm damage (East of Springfield, MO) (Webster County Emergency Management)

Where the worst storms will be Sunday

Sunday’s storms will be concentrated along the East Coast, especially along the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor.  In all, nearly 60 million people from the Northeast to the Gulf Coast are at risk of seeing severe weather.

This graphic shows active Tornado Watches in effect on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and South Carolina until 10 a.m.

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS FAMILY RIDING OUT DEADLY TYLERTOWN, MISSISSIPPI, TORNADO

The severe weather outlook for March 16, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

The worst of the weather is expected in a swath that stretches from the Florida Panhandle into portions of the Northeast and Great Lakes. Cities inside this zone include Jacksonville in Florida, Savannah in Georgia, Columbia in South Carolina, Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Wind will be the biggest threat with any severe storms that develop, but tornadoes are also possible.

Tags
Loading...