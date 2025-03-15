Terrifying video shows family riding out deadly Tylertown, Mississippi, tornado

TYLERTOWN, Miss. – A family was recording video as a violent tornado ripped through Tylertown, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon.

The video begins with people standing near a window as winds whip through blinding rain outside. Trees can be seen bending in the wind.

"That’s it. That’s it," someone said. "That’s the tornado."

Seconds later, the tornado raced over the house. Debris can be heard hitting the building as the family scrambles to safety. Winds howl inside as the home weathers the twister.

The family then took stock of the damage caused by the tornado.

"My car," one person said. "Oh, man!"

"The camper’s gone baby," another person said.

Once outside, significant damage can be seen to several buildings and trees around the house.

Walthall County officials confirmed at least three people were killed by the tornado as it moved across Darbun, about 15 miles northeast of Tylertown.

This is the second straight day of a multistate tornado outbreak that has left more than a dozen people dead across the nation’s heartland and the South.