Earthquake strikes Mississippi as tornadoes tear through state

MAGEE, Miss. – An earthquake rattled parts of central Mississippi on Saturday as the state endured an outbreak of tornadoes.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 quake hit at about 1:50 p.m. CT nearly 6 miles east-northeast of Magee. That’s about 40 miles to the southeast of Jackson, the state capital.

There have been no reports of damage related to the earthquake.

Multiple damaging tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Saturday as the Deep South was the target of a severe weather outbreak.

While the coincidence is unusual, scientists believe the likelihood that earthquakes are triggered by weather events is extremely low.