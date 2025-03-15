Search
Extreme Weather
See it: Plane takes off as tornado spins near St. Louis Airport

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
ST. LOUIS – Tornadoes wreaked havoc across the nation’s heartland late Friday night, including parts of the St. Louis area. 

As lightning illuminates the sky, a tornado can be seen spinning in the background as the airplane gains altitude. 

Plane can be seen taking off from St. Louis Airport as a tornado is illuminated by lightning in the background.

(@MasonPepper2 via Storyful / FOX Weather)

At least 12 people were killed by severe storms in Missouri, with at least one of those deaths coming from St. Louis County. 

While Missouri is in the clear, another tornado outbreak is expected across the South on Saturday evening. 

