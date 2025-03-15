See it: Plane takes off as tornado spins near St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS – Tornadoes wreaked havoc across the nation’s heartland late Friday night, including parts of the St. Louis area.

Video from St. Louis Lambert International Airport shows an airplane taking off as the area was under a Tornado Warning.

As lightning illuminates the sky, a tornado can be seen spinning in the background as the airplane gains altitude.

At least 12 people were killed by severe storms in Missouri, with at least one of those deaths coming from St. Louis County.

While Missouri is in the clear, another tornado outbreak is expected across the South on Saturday evening.