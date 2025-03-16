Debris, farm life littered across Tylertown, Mississippi, after deadly tornado rips through town

TYLERTOWN, Miss. – A small town in Mississippi was transformed into a wasteland this weekend after a destructive tornado killed at least three people in the Tylertown area.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is on the ground in Tylertown to observe the extensive damage.

The area has been transformed into a destructive landscape with materials and debris littering the ground, as residents struggle to figure out the next steps in recovery.

While the idea seems unrealistic now, the people of Mississippi are no strangers to picking up the pieces of what once was. Homes and businesses can be rebuilt, but lives can never be replaced.

Robert Ray visited a destroyed chicken coop on a local farm, where thousands of chickens roam free after being displaced from their shelter. FOX Weather exclusive video shows the area almost completely demolished, with trailers thrown on their side, homes destroyed, roofs torn off and trees ripped from the ground.

Most buildings, if lucky enough, hang by a thread following the damaging winds of the deadly twister. The destroyed farm is just one example of the physical and economic effect severe weather has on communities.

Walthall County Emergency Management confirmed at least three people lost their lives in the Tylertown area, while more than 30 others died as a result of the powerful storm system that swept across the central and eastern U.S. this weekend. Parts of Mississippi, Missouri and Alabama have been torn apart, with over 250 Tornado Warnings issued across the Midwest and South.

"People are quiet here this morning. I think there is still a shock," Ray said as he carefully walked through debris on Sunday morning.

MISSISSIPPI TORNADOES TURN DEADLY AS VIOLENT STORMS UNLEASH CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE ACROSS SOUTH

People in Tylertown believe a second twister may have struck the area twice in the same day. The National Weather Service will investigate this claim to confirm whether it was straight-line winds or an additional tornado.