Over a dozen killed as powerful storm system unleashes powerful winds, dust storms across Southern Plains

GOODLAND, Kan. – Communities across the Southern Plains are working to pick up the pieces after a powerful storm system spawned dust storms and brush fires, leading to the deaths of more than a dozen people.

On Friday, a combination of damaging winds, dust storms and brush fires created chaos across the region, destroying hundreds of homes and causing vehicle pileups as far as the eye could see.

One of the deadliest pileups occurred along Interstate 70 near the Kansas-Colorado state line, where troopers reported that 71 vehicles were involved. At least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured.

A dust storm, believed to have dropped visibilities to near zero, was being eyed as a contributor to the massive crash.

It took first responders nearly a day to clear the wreckage and reopen the travel lanes.

FOUR KILLED, MULTIPLE INJURED AFTER DUST STORMS WREAK HAVOC IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

To the south, in Texas and Oklahoma, the situation was much the same, with fatal crashes and brush fires consuming at least 200,000 acres.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for many counties and said that nearly 300 structures were either damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Many of the pop-up fires are believed to have been sparked by downed utility lines, which power companies were still working to repair well into the weekend.

According to data provided by Findenergy.com, more than 20,000 customers across the region were still without power more than 24 hours after the event.

While the Southern Plains struggled under a blanket of dust and smoke, a different type of weather phenomenon impacted states farther north and east.

MISSISSIPPI TORNADOES TURN DEADLY AS VIOLENT STORMS RIP ACROSS SOUTH

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes developed over the course of Friday and Saturday evening, with the Storm Prediction Center receiving initial reports of at least 50 tornadoes.

At least one of these tornadoes, an EF3, struck southeastern Missouri, where widespread damage was reported in the Ozark Foothills.

Local emergency management confirmed at least a dozen fatalities in Missouri, while additional tornado-related deaths were reported in Arkansas and Mississippi.

Damage assessments are still ongoing across many affected communities, and the death toll is expected to rise as authorities learn more about the extent of the destruction.