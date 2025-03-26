Florida ends important designation for giant sea cow deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday that the Unusual Mortality Event (UME) for manatees in Florida has officially ended, following what the agency described as promising signs of recovery.

The UME, which was declared in December 2020, came after hundreds of manatee deaths were linked to the loss of food sources.

Between December 2020 and April 2022, the FWC reported an unprecedented 1,255 manatee carcasses found and more than 100 rescues conducted across the state.

Biologists attributed the mass die-offs to the decline of seagrass beds along Florida’s east coast, which serve as the primary food source for these gentle giants. The loss of seagrass was especially severe in the Indian River Lagoon, one of the most critical habitats for manatees during the cold weather months.

"The Unusual Mortality Event (UME) along Florida’s East Coast is now officially closed, and manatees in the affected area are no longer starving due to lack of forage. The elevated manatee mortality numbers associated with this UME have decreased and biologists have observed improvements in manatee body condition in this area. This positive change is attributed to seagrass within the Indian River Lagoon slowly growing back," the FWC said in a statement.

Conservationists have raised concerns that the manatee’s status should be changed from "threatened" to "endangered" in order to increase protection. However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently confirmed that it does not intend to alter the species’ current classification.

Through the first two and a half months of the year, 243 manatee deaths have been recorded, marking the highest year-to-date count since 2022.



These figures have raised concerns among experts, but the FWC remains hopeful that the continued growth of seagrass will help mitigate the risks of starvation.

The state currently estimates that the manatee population in Florida stands between 8,350 and 11,730. However, this population has been on the decline for several years, raising alarms about the species' long-term viability.

The FWC says even though the UME has been closed, it will continue to closely monitor the manatee population and support habitat restoration efforts.

The agency encourages residents and visitors to report any dead or injured manatees to its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.