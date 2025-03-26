Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

North Carolina wildfires scorch 6,000 acres as lingering Helene damage hampers firefight: 'Absolute travesty'

"It is an absolute travesty that it's happened," North Carolina Forest Service Supervisor Nicholas Hoffmann said. "And the Helene damage is actually one of the biggest contributing factors to the difficulty in fighting this fire because of all the damage."

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Wildfires are raging through several North Carolina communities already struggling to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene-hit areas of North Carolina now face wildfire evacuations

Wildfires are raging through several North Carolina communities already struggling to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. – The fight against destructive wildfires tearing through North Carolina is being significantly hampered by Hurricane Helene's lingering devastation, officials revealed, calling the situation "an absolute travesty." 

EVACUATIONS EXPAND IN CAROLINAS AS WILDFIRES RAGE IN HURRICANE HELENE-RAVAGED AREAS

Footage posted by Greenville Water shows the scene at Table Rock Reservoir in South Carolina.

Footage posted by Greenville Water shows the scene at Table Rock Reservoir in South Carolina.

(Greenville Water)

The powerful storm, which swept through the region in late September, left behind a trail of destruction that is now proving to be a major obstacle in containing the blazes that have consumed over 6,000 acres in the state.

As evacuation orders remain in place for several neighborhoods, the stark reality of the intertwined disasters is becoming increasingly clear, North Carolina Forest Service Supervisor Nicholas Hoffmann said.

COLUMBUS, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 23: A "Home Sweet Home" sign is seen outside a home that was destroyed by a fire on March 23, 2025 in Columbus, North Carolina. According to authorities evacuation orders were issued Sunday for parts of Polk County, North Carolina, where three large wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres combined, with two of the blazes remaining out of control.

A "Home Sweet Home" sign is seen outside a home that was destroyed by a fire on March 23, 2025, in Columbus, North Carolina.

(Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

"It is an absolute travesty that it's happened," he emphasized. "And the Helene damage is actually one of the biggest contributing factors to the difficulty in fighting this fire because of all the damage, the landslides, the lack of access that it has created … in addition to the steep, steep terrain and the high winds we're having right now."

Fire officials are now grappling with a two-layered crisis.

  • A view of the Black Cove Fire burning in Polk County, North Carolina.
    Image 1 of 6

    A view of the Black Cove Fire burning in Polk County, North Carolina.  (Polk County Local Government/Facebook)

  • Image 2 of 6

    Troutman Fire Department firefighter Sam Mills (left) and Deputy Chief of Troutman Fire Department Jimmy Kestler (right) work a backburn preventative fire to stop the spread of the Deepwoods Fire on March 23, 2025 in Columbus, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce)

  • SALUDA, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: Debris from Hurricane Helene litters the side of the road as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina. Recovery efforts continue along the Green River in Western North Carolina nearly six months after Hurricane Helene. Three large wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres as evacuation orders were issued for parts of Polk County.
    Image 3 of 6

    Debris from Hurricane Helene litters the side of the road as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford)

  • Smoke rises from a mountain ridge near storm debris and heavy machinery at the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina.
    Image 4 of 6

    Smoke rises from a mountain ridge near storm debris and heavy machinery at the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

  • SALUDA, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: A motorist navigate a flood damaged road as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina. Recovery efforts continue along the Green River in Western North Carolina nearly six months after Hurricane Helene. Three large wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres as evacuation orders were issued for parts of Polk County
    Image 5 of 6

    A motorist navigate a flood damaged road as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina (Sean Rayford)

  • SALUDA, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: Debris from Hurricane Helene litters the side of the road as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina. Recovery efforts continue along the Green River in Western North Carolina nearly six months after Hurricane Helene. Three large wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres as evacuation orders were issued for parts of Polk County.
    Image 6 of 6

    Debris from Hurricane Helene litters the side of the road as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford)

FOX Weather meteorologists spent weeks on the ground in North Carolina following Helene, and their reports painted a stark picture of the sheer volume of fallen trees and debris that would dry out and become potent fuel, increasing the fire risk.

FOX Weather's Robert Ray traveled to North Carolina where residents have described apocalyptic scenes of destruction. 05:45

See how Helene's survivors are coping with the aftermath of the deadly hurricane

FOX Weather's Robert Ray traveled to North Carolina where residents have described apocalyptic scenes of destruction.

"You have thousands of trees that are just lying in the forest that have been drying up over the last couple of months, and it's a tinderbox," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "These are hard areas to access. That's what made it so challenging with Helene and the response efforts, and they're still trying to rebuild. Now, they have a second natural disaster pretty much on their hands."

As fires continue to burn, Mother Nature is not doing the area any favors with another dry and windy day on tap for Wednesday. The FOX Forecast Center said westerly winds will descend on the east side of the Appalachians, where they'll be warm and dry. This will contribute to afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s, winds between 15 and 30 mph and relative humidity below 30%. These are ripe conditions for the spread of ongoing or new fires.

Although it will remain dry on Thursday, the fire threat will not be as great as it is Wednesday, as high pressure moves in overhead and causes the winds to diminish.

The destructive power of wildfires in Polk County has become evident after 11 homes were destroyed on Tuesday.

Officials report that the Black Cove Fire, which was started by a downed power line, has burned over 3,000 acres and remains uncontained. The nearby Deep Woods Fire has also consumed nearly 3,000 acres with no containment. The smaller Fish Hook Fire is partially contained, but the situation led to the evacuation of 165 homes by Tuesday evening.

COLUMBUS, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 23: The Deepwoods Fire is seen on March 23, 2025 in Columbus, North Carolina. According to authorities evacuation orders were issued Sunday for parts of Polk County, North Carolina, where three large wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres combined, with two of the blazes remaining out of control. (

The Deep Woods Fire is seen on March 23, 2025, in Columbus, North Carolina.

(Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

By Tuesday evening, emergency management officials in Henderson County had mandated evacuations for the Summer Haven community and four other neighborhoods. An additional dozen nearby communities were also under pre-evacuation advisories.

NEW WILDFIRE NEARLY TRAPS DEPUTIES SEARCHING FOR HIKER MISSING WEEKS IN SOUTH CAROLINA WILDERNESS

Smoke from the Black Cove Fire in Polk County, North Carolina, was seen wafting skyward on Sunday. This video, shared to X by Grant Finch, captures the massive smoke cloud as seen from Peter Guice Bridge.

Smoke billows from Polk County, NC, wildfire as evacuations ordered

Smoke from the Black Cove Fire in Polk County, North Carolina, was seen wafting skyward on Sunday. This video, shared to X by Grant Finch, captures the massive smoke cloud as seen from Peter Guice Bridge.

Simultaneously, South Carolina also issued evacuation orders Tuesday evening in Greenville and Pickens counties due to the Persimmon Ridge Fire, which is part of the larger Table Rock Fire Complex. 

The South Carolina Forestry Commission said that good progress was made in battling the blaze on Tuesday, but later, "wind gusts dramatically increased fire activity."

The Table Rock Fire has burned over 2,200 acres, and the Persimmon Ridge Fire has charred about 1,000 acres. Both are at 0% containment.

Tags
Loading...