Extreme Weather
Evacuations ordered as wildfires burn in Helene-ravaged western North Carolina

The Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires continue burning in Polk County, an area devastated by Helene almost six months ago.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video: Chinook helicopter scoops up water to fight western North Carolina wildfires

Three wildfires in western North Carolina are proving challenging for firefighters to beat because of rough terrain and debris left behind by Hurricane Helene.

The Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires continue burning in Polk County, an area devastated by Helene almost six months ago.

The Black Cove Fire, which began on Wednesday and was started by a downed power line, has burned 1,239 acres and had no containment as of Sunday morning. 

A view of the Black Cove Fire burning in Polk County, North Carolina. 

Meanwhile, the Deep Woods Fire is the largest at 1,802 acres and also remains 0% contained. 

Evacuation orders are in place for several areas surrounding the Black Cove and Deep Woods fires, officials said.

The Fish Hook Fire has burned 199 acres and is 50% contained. Officials said at least six structures have been lost in the fire.

A chinook helicopter scoops up water to drop on the Fish Hook Fire in Polk County, North Carolina.

A burn ban is in effect throughout the state of North Carolina as low relative humidity levels create an increased fire danger through Sunday evening. 

Other wildfires have erupted over the past week: one in Wilkes County, another in Burke County and a third in Caldwell County. 

The Wilkes County fire, called the Old Highway 16 Fire, has burned 200 acres and is 50% contained. Video from the Wilkes County EMS on Facebook shows smoke rising up through the wooded hills from the Old Highway 16 Fire on Saturday afternoon. 

Wildfires rage in North Carolina, prompting evacuations

A "red" air quality alert was also issued for Polk County on Saturday. The North Carolina Forest Service alerted residents to not go outside for a prolonged period of time.

