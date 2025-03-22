New wildfire nearly traps deputies searching for hiker missing weeks in South Carolina wilderness

PICKENS, S.C. – Search teams looking for a missing hiker on Friday narrowly escaped a new wildfire burning at Table Rock State Park in northwestern South Carolina.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with K-9 units with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, were continuing the search for a hiker who has been missing for weeks in the wilderness of Table Rock Mountain, when a wildfire came dangerously close to the search team.

"Our deputies actually barely escaped the fire," said Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship. "We’re very blessed that they were uninjured, but it was a very scary situation for them."

And it brought a halt to the deputies’ search for the missing hiker.

"Unfortunately, their search was cut short due to the negligent act of some hikers that led to the forest fire," Blankenship said.

The fire also canceled plans for a volunteer search party on Saturday.

Stephanie Womacks went missing after she walked away from her campsite on the evening of March 3, and they have spent the weeks since continuing their search until Friday's fire, Blankenship said.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said she is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with jeans.

They ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to notify them at 864-898-5500.

The people responsible for igniting the wildfire at Table Rock have been identified as two men who were hiking in the park, according to Blankenship. He noted the investigation into the fire will continue with the help of the Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.