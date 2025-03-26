The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Multiple severe weather threats loom as wildfires grow in Carolinas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather threat looms for third straight weekend while Pacific Northwest faces rare tornado risk Wednesday

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the widespread risk of severe weather this weekend across the mid-South and the lower and mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys beginning overnight Saturday and intensifying on Sunday.

This system appears capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes over many of the same areas hit hard during the March 14-16 tornado outbreak.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, there is a rare early-spring severe thunderstorm threat across the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday afternoon. The main threats associated with stronger storms are expected to be damaging winds and large hail, but the threat of one or more tornadoes can't be ruled out at this time.

Early indications show the storms will initially develop during the mid-afternoon hours across the Interstate 5 corridor, including the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, metro areas, before spreading east into the evening.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Evacuations expand in Carolinas as wildfires rage in Hurricane Helene-ravaged areas

More evacuations were ordered in western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina as firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires raging in areas still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene.

In North Carolina, the Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires continue burning in Polk County, an area devastated by Helene almost six months ago.

Dozens of evacuation orders were also declared Tuesday evening in South Carolina's Greenville and Pickens counties near the Persimmon Ridge Fire – part of the Table Rock Fire Complex, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Texas faces threat of 'significant' flash flooding starting Wednesday

A large section of Texas is set to receive much-needed rainfall as a storm system moves in starting Wednesday afternoon, but forecasters are warning of the potential for "significant" flooding, particularly south of the Interstate 10 corridor.

The rain will persist into the weekend. Some forecast models indicate 4-8 inches of rain could fall by Saturday, which has prompted NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center to issue a level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding across South Texas.

Flood Watches have been issued for more than 1 million people in Texas, from the Corpus Christi coastal area westward to the Interstate 35 and Interstate 37 corridors.

See it: Florida SpaceX launch produces dazzling blue spiral in night sky above Europe

A SpaceX rocket launch from Florida on Monday afternoon produced a dazzling display in the night sky above Europe , leading to some people asking Elon Musk what they were witnessing.

The rocket launched from Florida 's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during the afternoon hours, but it was already dark across Europe when it lifted off.

People in England also witnessed the unusual display, with photos shared from Lincoln showing the massive blue and white colors illuminating part of the night sky.

