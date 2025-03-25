See it: Florida SpaceX launch produces dazzling blue spiral in night sky above Europe

A SpaceX rocket launch from Florida on Monday afternoon produced a dazzling display in the night sky above Europe, leading to some people asking Elon Musk what they were witnessing.

The rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during the afternoon hours, but it was already dark across Europe when it lifted off.

As it zoomed across the sky to reach space, it produced a mesmerizing blue spiral that left many Europeans scratching their heads.

The video at the top of this story was recorded in Joze, central France, and provides a glimpse of what several people witnessed as the rocket tried to escape Earth's atmosphere.

People in England also witnessed the unusual display, with photos shared from Lincoln showing the massive blue and white colors illuminating part of the night sky.

Photographer Joanne Werrell said it was "amazing to watch as it went over."

Another person from the United Kingdom took to X to ask Elon Musk if the hypnotic display was from a SpaceX rocket. The video Jamie Hume shared showed a faint white ring surrounding a brighter white light, presumably the rocket, as it zoomed away from Earth.

According to the U.K. Met Office, the rare display was likely caused by the rocket's frozen exhaust plume, which appeared to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the light, thus creating the jaw-dropping spiral effect.