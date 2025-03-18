The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Death toll from monster storm climbs to 42 as new system brews

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

42 dead as recovery operations continue in wake of monster storm that spawned violent tornadoes, dust storms

Damage assessments and recovery operations continue after a powerful storm system over the weekend spawned a deadly severe weather outbreak, dust storms and wildfires.

At least 42 people have been confirmed dead in eight states, from Texas to North Carolina, since the disaster began to unfold on Friday.

In total, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said it has received more than 1,000 storm reports associated with the event. Missouri has seen the most deaths from the storm, with 12, followed by Kansas, which reported eight deaths after a dust storm led to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near the Kansas-Colorado state line.

New storm system to bring blizzard conditions as renewed severe weather threat eyes Chicago, Indianapolis

Another powerful storm system will move into the central U.S. later Tuesday, bringing a mix of heavy snow, high winds and a renewed threat of severe weather.

Blizzard conditions are likely in many of the same places in the northern Plains that saw blowing snow over the past weekend. Rain will transition to snow quickly from west to east between late morning and early afternoon on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday.

On the warm side, the first of the strong to severe thunderstorms will develop overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday across eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Chicago and Indianapolis could then see damaging wind gusts as the severe storms charge east on Wednesday.

Extreme fire weather threat covers New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma

There is extreme fire weather danger Tuesday afternoon for parts of New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma as winds once again pick up over large swaths of very dry land.

Sustained winds of up to 30 mph are expected, with gusts between 40 and 60 mph. Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread rapidly and uncontrollably.

Relative humidity is expected to drop into the single digits in some places. This comes after four people were killed in Oklahoma by a series of sweeping wildfires last week.

Watch: Drone video shows bus laying on Alabama high school gym after deadly tornado

Drone video showed the power of a tornado's 120-mph winds in Alabama , where a school bus was lofted onto a high school gymnasium.

National Weather Service damage survey teams have confirmed at least seven tornadoes in Alabama from this weekend’s deadly severe weather outbreak.

Preliminary damage surveys found EF-2 damage in Talladega County, where a tornado with maximum winds of 120 mph tore through Winterboro, killing one person and injuring another person.

