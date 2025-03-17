Drone video shows bus laying on Alabama high school gym after deadly tornado

WINTERBORO, Ala. – Drone video showed the power of a tornado's 120-mph winds in Alabama where a school bus was lofted onto a high school gymnasium.

National Weather Service damage survey teams have confirmed at least seven tornadoes in Alabama from this weekend’s deadly severe weather outbreak.

Preliminary damage surveys found EF-2 damage in Talladega County, where a tornado with maximum winds of 120 mph tore through Winterboro, killing one person and injuring another person.

3 REPORTED DEAD IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AS RESIDENTS BEGIN CLEANUP PROCESS AFTER SEVERE STORMS

The drone video showed some of the destruction caused by the tornado, which demolished part of the local high school, homes and farm buildings and uprooted trees.

According to the damage surve from the NWS office in Birmingham , the tornado touched down southwest of Winterboro High School and caused significant damage to the football press box, baseball and softball fields. As the tornado intensified, it reached the old Winterboro High School building, lifting the school bus onto the side of the gymnasium.

The drone video showed significant damage to the school's gymnasium, where the walls had mostly collapsed on several sides.