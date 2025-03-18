Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes San Francisco Bay area

SAN FRANCISCO – Thousands of people in the San Francisco Bay area in California were jolted by an earthquake on Monday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported outside of Dublin around 7:46 p.m. local time.

The earthquake had a depth of about 7 miles.

The earthquake's preliminary magnitude was 4.2 before it was downgraded to 3.9, and several aftershocks have been reported.

The USGS received more than 13,000 reports of shaking from people in cities like San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont and Santa Rosa.

So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS said the ShakeAlert system was activated in the area, which aims to alert people of potential shaking from earthquakes.

