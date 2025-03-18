Deadly severe weather outbreak spawns more than 90 tornadoes in 13 states as communities begin to rebuild

Fast Facts:

Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and North Carolina all reported deaths from tornadoes or severe storms.

More than 90 tornadoes, including at least 10 EF-3 and three EF-4 tornadoes, have been reported

Dust storm left several dead in Texas and Kansas; wildfires blamed for additional deaths in Oklahoma.

Damage assessments and recovery operations continue after a powerful storm system over the weekend spawned a deadly severe weather outbreak, dust storms, and wildfires.

At least 42 people have been confirmed dead in eight states, from Texas to North Carolina, since the disaster began to unfold on Friday. In total, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said it has received more than 1,000 storm reports associated with the event.

Missouri has seen the most deaths from the storm, with 12, followed by Kansas, which reported 8 deaths after a dust storm led to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near the Kansas-Colorado state line.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

More than 90 tornadoes reported in 13 states

So far, the FOX Forecast Center has confirmed at least 92 tornadoes in more than a dozen states since Friday, including two EF-4 tornadoes in Arkansas – one in Larkin and the other in Diaz. Initial surveys found EF-4 tornado damage in Tylertown, Mississippi, where 170 mph winds swept a home from its foundation.

At least 10 EF-3 tornadoes have been confirmed, with those touching down in communities in Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama .

The FOX Forecast Center said at least 28 EF-2 tornadoes and 36 EF-1 tornadoes also touched down during the severe weather outbreak.

13 PEOPLE RESCUED AFTER BEING TRAPPED IN BURGER KING BATHROOM DURING TORNADO IN MISSOURI

National Weather Service teams will continue to investigate damage to determine whether it was caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds .