Arkansas rocked by 2 nighttime EF-4 tornadoes during deadly outbreak: 'Holy cow, it's big'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Residents in Tuckerman, Arkansas, saw a massive nocturnal tornado Friday with 190-mph winds barreling through the area and could not believe their eyes.

National Weather Service teams from Little Rock, Arkansas, said the tornado seen in the video above at 11:23 p.m. ET near Diaz has a preliminary rating of EF-4 based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. It was the second EF-4 tornado in Arkansas within a few hours, becoming the first multiple EF-4 tornado event for the state in nearly 30 years.

42 DEAD AS RECOVERY OPERATIONS BEGIN IN WAKE OF MONSTER STORM

As lightning flashed, the towering vortex could be seen against the dark sky. The video captured the eerie sounds of howling winds as the tornado tore across the area.

"Holy cow, it’s big," Tiffany Stafford can be heard saying in her video. "Look at the debris it's picking up. Oh my gosh!"

The Diaz tornado is one of two EF-4 tornadoes that touched down in Arkansas on Friday as part of a multi-day, deadly severe weather outbreak over the weekend. The outbreak has claimed dozens of lives, including three deaths in Independence County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, nearly 30 injuries were reported across eight counties in connection with the storm system.

The initial damage survey showed the tornado covered an area of about 1.5 miles and had peak winds of 190 mph.

The tornado totally destroyed a "well-built" home and rolled several vehicles hundreds of yards, according to the NWS preliminary report.

13 PEOPLE RESCUED AFTER BEING TRAPPED IN BURGER KING BATHROOM DURING TORNADO IN MISSOURI

NWS forecasters said another EF-4 tornado with 170-mph winds was recorded near Larkin, Arkansas, about 9:30 p.m. ET in Izard County, destroying at least one home.

According to NWS Little Rock, the last time more than one EF-4 tornado occurred on the same day in Arkansas was 28 years ago during the Interstate 30 tornado outbreak in 1997, when three EF-4 tornadoes occurred.

No fatalities were reported from the EF-4 tornadoes Friday. Still, the overall death toll across multiple states continues to rise.