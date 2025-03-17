Search
Extreme Weather
Oklahoma governor vows to rebuild charred home from wildfires that ripped through state killing 4

Windy and dry conditions will maintain the fire danger across most of Oklahoma on Monday and Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Fire Weather Warnings across much of the central and southern Plains both days.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Intense fires in Stillwater, Oklahoma, left homes ravaged by flames on Friday, March 14, 2025. 

Watch: Wildfires ravage homes in Stillwater, Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. – While Oklahoma confronts the tragic loss of four lives and the destruction of hundreds of homes following a series of sweeping wildfires, the devastation struck close to home for the state's governor.

The wildfires that began Friday, fueled by high winds and dry conditions, have damaged more than 400 homes statewide, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said. Some escaped with only the clothes they were wearing.

Among those impacted was Gov. Kevin Stitt, who took to social media on Saturday in a poignant video documenting the complete loss of his ranch near Luther while expressing his determination to rebuild.

"You never think it's going to happen to your place, and these wildfires just come out of nowhere and can really take over," he said.

42 DEAD AS RECOVERY OPERATIONS BEGIN IN WAKE OF MONSTER STORM THAT SPAWNED VIOLENT TORNADOES, DUST STORMS

The devastating wildfires that raged across Oklahoma on Friday claimed Governor Kevin Stitt's ranch near Luther, he revealed in a social media post on Saturday.

Watch: Oklahoma governor's farm home destroyed in deadly wildfires

The video shows the charred remains of what was once his family's home. Stitt pans his camera to show his once basement, including a fire-damaged gun safe, and a lone standing chimney. 

"This was my place. And total, total loss yesterday in the fires," he explains.

13 PEOPLE RESCUED AFTER BEING TRAPPED IN BURGER KING BATHROOM DURING TORNADO IN MISSOURI

(Governor Kevin Stitt)

‘Heartbreaking day across our state’

A state of emergency remains in effect for 12 Oklahoma counties as the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms four fatalities from the fires, with one death each reported in Lincoln, Garfield, Haskell and Pawnee counties. In addition to the loss of life, state health officials report more than 140 injuries.

"Heartbreaking day across our state," he said as he spent time with fire victims in Stillwater and Mannford on Saturday morning. "Neighbors were already out helping their fellow Oklahomans. That’s what the Oklahoma standard is all about."

  • An aerial view of a home destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    An aerial view of a home destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma.
    An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Steven Myers and his daughter Carmen visit their home after it was destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    Steven Myers and his daughter Carmen visit their home after it was destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Jessi and Clark search through the ashes of their home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    Jessi and Clark search through the ashes of their home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Family members help a homeowner search for salvageable possessions after their home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    Family members help a homeowner search for salvageable possessions after their home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma.
    Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Firefighters survey damage to a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire as they continue to extinguish hotspots on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma.
    Firefighters survey damage to a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire as they continue to extinguish hotspots on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Footage captured in Stillwater showed homes engulfed in flames, as emergency management officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for several areas west of the city along State Highway 51. 

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS FAMILY RIDING OUT DEADLY TYLERTOWN, MISSISSIPPI, TORNADO

(@Hauss4Heisman/X)

Videos also documented the impact on wildlife, with footage from Harper County Emergency Management showing herds of deer fleeing the flames, leaping over fences near Selman. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Power crews have been working to restore power across the state. Currently, there are fewer than 1,000 outages statewide.

Elevated fire danger is expected across portions of the central and southern High Plains, ramping up to critical levels by Monday and possibly even extremely critical conditions on Tuesday.

Critical fire weather conditions across southern Plains to start workweek

Windy and dry conditions will maintain the fire danger across most of Oklahoma on Monday and Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Fire Weather Warnings across much of the central and southern Plains both days.

