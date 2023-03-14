The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor’easter, atmospheric river wind down ahead of fresh storm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and National Kansas Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Nor’easter enters final chapter after dumping snow on Northeast

Hundreds of thousands of power outages were reported Tuesday during the peak of a nor’easter that dumped up to 3 feet of snow on some parts of the Northeast and produced gusty winds. Today, the storm begins pulling away from the U.S., with some snow showers still possible across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The top snow totals from the Northeast during this week's nor'easter.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

California gets hammered by atmospheric river that’s still producing rain

Yet another atmospheric river has battered California, with flooding rain and howling winds wreaking havoc across the state Tuesday. The wet weather from the storm lingers today. Rain and snow are possible across Southern California through the day. Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

Severe storms possible across South tomorrow

There is a broad area of the South that faces the threat of severe weather Thursday. The highest risk area covers eastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, southwestern Arkansas and northwestern Louisiana.

The severe weather outlook for March 16, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Today’s tidbit

Even with the nor'easter bringing some snow to the Northeast on Tuesday, the city of Tucson, Arizona, has still received more snowfall this winter (1.5 inches) than Philadelphia (0.3 inches).

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.