Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor’easter, atmospheric river wind down ahead of fresh storm

Start your day with the latest weather news – After a nor’easter pummeled the Northeast while an atmospheric river battered California, attention is turning to a fresh storm moving into the central U.S. this week.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
More than 3 feet of snow fell across parts of the Northeast and power outages rapidly increased from New York to New England during the nor'easter.  02:43

More than 3 feet of snow fell in parts of Northeast as powerful nor'easter hit East Coast

More than 3 feet of snow fell across parts of the Northeast and power outages rapidly increased from New York to New England during the nor'easter. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and National Kansas Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Nor’easter enters final chapter after dumping snow on Northeast

Hundreds of thousands of power outages were reported Tuesday during the peak of a nor’easter that dumped up to 3 feet of snow on some parts of the Northeast and produced gusty winds. Today, the storm begins pulling away from the U.S., with some snow showers still possible across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The top snow totals from the Northeast during this week's nor'easter.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

California gets hammered by atmospheric river that’s still producing rain

Yet another atmospheric river has battered California, with flooding rain and howling winds wreaking havoc across the state Tuesday. The wet weather from the storm lingers today. Rain and snow are possible across Southern California through the day. Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

The levee breach in Pajaro, CA has grown to be 400 feet, longer than a football field. FOX Weather's Max Gorden has the latest as they brace for another atmospheric river event. 03:04

Levee breach in Pajaro, CA has grown to be longer than a football field

The levee breach in Pajaro, CA has grown to be 400 feet, longer than a football field. FOX Weather's Max Gorden has the latest as they brace for another atmospheric river event.

Severe storms possible across South tomorrow

There is a broad area of the South that faces the threat of severe weather Thursday. The highest risk area covers eastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, southwestern Arkansas and northwestern Louisiana.

The severe weather outlook for March 16, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Today’s tidbit

Even with the nor'easter bringing some snow to the Northeast on Tuesday, the city of Tucson, Arizona, has still received more snowfall this winter (1.5 inches) than Philadelphia (0.3 inches).

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

Tags
Loading.