Watch: Spider lightning shoots upward through California sky as massive storms plague state
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in the area at the time of the spider lightening by the NWS in Hanford, California, as 60 mph winds were detected and hail up to 0.75 inches in size.
DINUBA, Calif. – Spider lightning was caught on camera shooting upward through the California night sky as massive storms continue to plague the state.
Ruby Yanez captured video of the large lightning pattern as it spread through storm clouds on Sunday.
Spider lightning refers to long, horizontally traveling flashes often seen on the underside of stratiform clouds. Spider lightning is often linked to positive ground-to-cloud flashes, according to the National Weather Service.
The severe thunderstorm comes as one powerful atmospheric river exits and a second one renews the flash flooding threat for much of the state. Forecasters have issued another rare ‘high risk’ for excessive rainfall for parts of California just days after repeated threat levels.