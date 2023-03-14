Watch: Spider lightning shoots upward through California sky as massive storms plague state

DINUBA, Calif. – Spider lightning was caught on camera shooting upward through the California night sky as massive storms continue to plague the state.

Ruby Yanez captured video of the large lightning pattern as it spread through storm clouds on Sunday.

Spider lightning refers to long, horizontally traveling flashes often seen on the underside of stratiform clouds. Spider lightning is often linked to positive ground-to-cloud flashes, according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in the area at the time of the spider lightening by the NWS in Hanford, California, as 60 mph winds were detected and hail up to 0.75 inches in size.

