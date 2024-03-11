The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Northwest walloped by another storm after damage from earlier one

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and National Girl Scout Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northwest hammered by another storm

A strong storm is smacking the Northwest with rain and heavy snow in the higher elevations for the second time in just a few days. This one was preceded by a storm over the weekend that caused damage in Washington state. Several families are trying to salvage their belongings after a tree crushed three homes in the town of Lynnwood.

The overview of a storm hitting the Northwest on Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Denver could get foot of snow from winter storm this week

The system in the Northwest will be the driving force behind a snowstorm in the Rocky Mountains that could dump a foot of snow on Denver starting Wednesday night. Winter weather alerts have already been issued in several states, including Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for several western states.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather risk increases for central US this week

Dangerous thunderstorms are possible in several parts of the central U.S. this week, starting in parts of Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma on Tuesday. The highest chance of severe weather this week comes Thursday when the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas is in the bull's-eye. Thursday’s risk area also includes parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.

The severe weather outlook for the central U.S. this week.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024

There are just 27 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. We’ve put together a guide to help you make your viewing plans. Plus, Futureview in the FOX Weather app makes it easy to track the forecast for the big day.

Powerful winds during a recent thunderstorm in New Zealand ripped the roof off a home.

