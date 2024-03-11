Watch: Straight-line winds rip roof clean off New Zealand home

COBDEN, New Zealand – A powerful wind gust peeled a roof off a New Zealand home last week as the neighbor's security camera recorded the intense thunderstorm event.

Last Monday, Dean French posted the video to Facebook, showing wind whipping about trees and garbage cans and finally pulling the roof off in one clean pull. The roof was gone in about three seconds.

"Tornado in Cobden, Greymouth this morning," French wrote in a Facebook post. "Home owner is okay but shaken."

Meteorologists with New Zealand's MetService told the New Zealand news outlet, The Press, that the damage was likely not caused by a tornado but by straight-line winds. The outlet reported the 90-year-old homeowner was uninjured.

New Zealand's MetService was forecasting strong northwesterly winds last Monday and issued Strong Wind Watches and Warnings for the South Island and parts of the lower North Island. These areas were forecast to experience heavy rain and strong winds through mid-morning last Monday.

The MetService told The Press a gust of nearly 53 mph was recorded at the Hokitika weather station.