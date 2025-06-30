Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical troubles plague Mexico while new threat eyes Southeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, June 30, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Mexico faces dual storm threat: Barry's remnants move inland, Flossie poised to become hurricane

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that what was once Tropical Storm Barry will continue to bring heavy rain to portions of eastern Mexico over the next few days after the system made landfall late Sunday night.

Barry was downgraded to a tropical depression after the system made landfall and dissipated by early Monday morning, but heavy rain is likely to continue over the next few days, the NHC said.

In addition to Barry, Tropical Storm Flossie formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the southwestern coast of Mexico late Sunday morning, and the system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane early this week.

The NHC said that Flossie will continue to see steady to rapid strengthening over the next few days, and the system will likely become a hurricane on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Flossie.

(FOX Weather)



Possible tropical trouble off Southeast coast could threaten 4th of July plans this weekend

A new area to watch for possible tropical development emerged off the Southeast coast of the U.S. on Sunday, and this potential system could impact Fourth of July holiday travel for millions of Americans across the region this weekend.

Regardless of tropical development, it’s likely going to be a miserable week and weekend at Florida beaches. Coastal areas from the Florida Panhandle southward along the Florida Peninsula to the Sarasota area could pick up 3-5 inches of rain this week, with some locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches or more.

This graphic shows an area to watch for possible tropical development later this week and into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Millions of 4th of July travelers face potential storm-related delays across US

Fourth of July travelers are in for traffic and flight delays this week as a cold front pushing across the U.S. is forecast to bring storms to the eastern half of the country, which could culminate in a washout on July Fourth for the Southeast .

For those hoping to get an early start on the celebration, travel disruptions are possible early this week from the Ohio Valley to the Southeast.

National forecast for July 4th, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Eerie tornadoes bring haunting sights along darkened North Dakota horizons

Tornadoes created haunting sights across the night sky as severe thunderstorms swept through the Bismarck area in North Dakota on Friday night.

Footage shot from around the capital city shows the silhouette of the twister, which nearly disappears into the dark gray clouds behind it, being illuminated by lightning .

